Road severely flooded on London's A4 after torrential downpours overnight

The impact of the climate emergency is on “our doorstep”, Sadiq Khan warned after London experienced more flash floods.

The torrential rainfall caused road disruption and Tube closures on Tuesday.

More than an inch of rain fell in one hour in some parts of the city overnight, with St James’s Park among the worst-affected areas. It saw a total of 26mm in just sixty minutes, according to the Met Office.

“Once again, we’re seeing the impact of the climate emergency on our doorstep. In London we’re leading from the front to tackle this crisis, and I’ll continue to urge other politicians here and around the world to take the action that’s desperately needed,” the mayor of London said.

As a result of the downpour, Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that there are “severe” delays on some Underground lines.

Above ground, floodwater hit tourist hotspots such as Knightsbridge, with firefighters in attendance to unblock a drain there.

Elsewhere, there is no service between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction due to flooding at Imperial Wharf.

Meanwhile, a whole lane on the A4 near the Hammersmith Flyover in west London has been submerged.