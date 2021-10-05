London flooding - live: Climate emergency ‘on our doorstep’, warns Khan after torrential downpour in capital
Follow live updates below
The impact of the climate emergency is on “our doorstep”, Sadiq Khan warned after London experienced more flash floods.
The torrential rainfall caused road disruption and Tube closures on Tuesday.
More than an inch of rain fell in one hour in some parts of the city overnight, with St James’s Park among the worst-affected areas. It saw a total of 26mm in just sixty minutes, according to the Met Office.
“Once again, we’re seeing the impact of the climate emergency on our doorstep. In London we’re leading from the front to tackle this crisis, and I’ll continue to urge other politicians here and around the world to take the action that’s desperately needed,” the mayor of London said.
As a result of the downpour, Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that there are “severe” delays on some Underground lines.
Above ground, floodwater hit tourist hotspots such as Knightsbridge, with firefighters in attendance to unblock a drain there.
Elsewhere, there is no service between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction due to flooding at Imperial Wharf.
Meanwhile, a whole lane on the A4 near the Hammersmith Flyover in west London has been submerged.
London Tube closures due to flooding hit record levels this year, Green Party says
The chair of City Hall’s environment committee Zach Polanski has highlighted Green Party research, reported by the Evening Standard today, which suggests that flooding has led to a record 141 hours of Tube closures this year – before recent flooding was taken into account.
In data published last month, Mr Polanski found there had been 38 incidents this year affecting 30 different stations.
Transport for London’s annual report in August had suggested it “does not have a full assessment of the number or impact of weather events on the tube and other vital London transport services”, he added.
“It’s a problem that is getting worse,” the Green London Assembly member said today.
Heavy rain set to hit north of England after London flash floods
My colleague Furvah Shah has this round-up of the latest weather news today.
Within her article, meteorologist Grahame Madge is quoted as saying: “The rainfall is subsiding for much of the country now, but the low pressure system is going out into north-east England and south-east Scotland.
“It will still be a bit showery elsewhere, but the main downpours are converging over the north east.”
UK weather: Heavy rain set to hit north of England after London flash floods
42 flood alerts are in place across England, with potentially 50mm of rain to fall in the north
Here’s a few weather updates from the Met Office for what to expect over the next few hours.
They forecast heavy rain and a risk of thunder over parts of Country Durham and the Vale of York, advising care if travelling.
However, in most parts of England, the rain is set to subside tonight.
But these clearer skies could see temperatures drop into single figures.
Here’s the spread of flood alerts and warnings in England currently issued by the Environment Agency.
There are just two warnings, meaning flooding is expected – at Keswick Campsite and near Atherstone in Warwickshire.
However there are 44 alerts scattered across the country, meaning the public are advised to be prepared for possible flooding.
Dangers of climate change now ‘closer to home’, says mayor of London’s office
Responding to the London floods, a spokesperson for Sadiq Khan has warned that the dangers of climate change are moving “closer to home”.
They said: “Flash flooding in some areas of London last night is causing concern and anxiety for many Londoners and it shows once again that the dangers of climate change have moved closer to home.
“It remains a key priority for the mayor and London’s council leaders that more is urgently done to tackle the risk of surface water flooding and the other impacts of the climate crisis.”
London floods: ‘Exactly what we expect’ in climate crisis, says hydrologist
The flooding seen in London is “exactly what we expect” as global temperatures rise, a leading hydrologist has said.
Hannah Cloke, a hydrologist at the University of Reading, said the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was right to suggest that “everyone...is potentially in the firing line of climate extremes”.
“This kind of flooding is exactly what we expect to see more of as the climate warms up. Heavier rainfall from slower-moving weather systems are likely to be one of the causes of more surface water floods due to climate change,” she added.
The hydrologist also said that the government, local authorities, business and individuals need to make infrastructure and homes “more resilient” to future flooding.
Wetland centre in Tyne and Wear closes due to flooding
The Washington Wetland Centre, a nature reserve in Tyne and Wear, has closed temporarily due to on-site flooding.
Staff at the wildlife site thanked the public for their concern, adding that all its otters and birds are safe.
Video: Knightsbridge flooding
Here’s more about this morning’s flooding in Knightsbridge, central London.
The Evening Standard’s Michael Howie took this clip on his commute to work:
Flooding in northern England could last into Wednesday
Flooding in the north of England could last into Wednesday, the Environment Agency has said.
Katherine Smith, flood duty manager at the public body, said: “Working with our partners in local resilience forums, Environment Agency teams have been out on the ground clearing waste grilles and screens, and stand ready to operate flood defences if needed.
“They are also ready to support local authorities in their response to surface water flooding.”
Scottish and Welsh agencies have also issued flood alerts for Edinburgh and the Lothians, the Scottish Borders and parts of the north Wales coast.
Flood warnings in place across UK
Two flood warnings are in place as well as dozens of flood alerts, the Environment Agency has said.
Flooding is expected in an area of Keswick in the Lake District as well as by sections of the River Anker near Birmingham.
Meanwhile, more flooding is possible in regions such as London, the south-west and the Midlands.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies