London has been hit with severe flooding after heavy rain overnight.

Roads captured flooded were forced to be closed after torrential downpours battered the city.

Some workers have been unable to get to work as motorists struggled to navigate waterlogged roads.

One motorist urged people to “allow for extra time while travelling” while filming waves rolling over a flooded section of the the A4.

Two Tube lines and sections of the London Overground have also been closed.

The M23, Crawley junction 10a southbound has also been closed.