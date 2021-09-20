M25 protests - live: Insulate Britain demonstration resumes, blocking traffic at Junction 18 in Hertfordshire
Follow for the latest updates on the M25 protests
Insulate Britain resumed their demonstration on Monday morning in Hertfordshire, blocking traffic along the M25.
At 8am, around 15 protesters in orange bibs arrived at Junction 18 in Rickmansworth. They proceeded to sit across a slip road, preventing motorists from commuting to work. This marks the fourth time the group has blocked the M25 in a week.
Insulate Britain has been campaigning for two policy changes from the government. They want the government to commit to insulating all social housing in Britain by 2025. They also want the government to reduce the effects of climate change, transitioning towards a full decarbonisation of society.
Last week, protests blocked several parts of the M25 in Kent, Essex and Hertfordshire, including Junction 9 in Leatherhead, and Junction 6 in Godstone. Junction 1 of the M3 was also targeted in Sunbury, bringing traffic to a halt on Friday.
The group has said that its actions will continue until the government makes a “meaningful commitment to insulate all of Britain’s 29 million leaky homes by 2030, which are among the oldest and most energy inefficient in Europe.”
Police arrest 13 at Junction 18
Hertfordshire Police were called to Junction 18 of the M25 near Rickmansworth, shortly after 8am to respond to the Insulate Britain protest.
A statement from the Hertfordshire Police said: “Police were called at 8.12am today (Monday 20 September) to reports of protestors near junction 18 (Chorleywood) of the M25, several of which were glued to the carriageway. 13 people have been arrested. The road has been partially re-opened.”
The force added that officers were also called to a separate protest near junction 4 of the Stanborough interchange.
LBC’s Nick Ferrari enraged by Insulate Britain’s M25 blockade
LBC presenter Nick Ferrari was enraged over Insulate Britain’s demonstrations, blocking the M25 over the past week.
After a caller told LBC that his mother was left partially paralysed from a stroke, after being being delayed by six hours in traffic by climate protesters, Mr Ferrari asked an Insulate Britain spokesperson: “When are you going to stop with these lame apologies and accept this is not the way to protest?”
“That woman effectively dying in front of her son’s eyes is down to you and your colleagues.”
My colleague Ross Martin-Pavitt reports.
Watch: LBC's Nick Ferrari enraged by Insulate Britain's M25 blockade
LBC’s Nick Ferrari explodes with anger as he challenges an Insulate Britain climate protester over the group’s blocking of the M25.A devastated caller told LBC his mother had been left partially paralysed from a stroke, after being delayed six hours in traffic by climate protesters, with the LBC host challenging Insulate Britain spokesperson Liam Norton over the matter.Mr.Ferrari said : "That woman effectively dying in front of her son’s eyes is down to you and your colleagues, when are you going to stop with these lame apologies and accept this is not the way to protest?".
Protesters block M25 in Rickmansworth
Monday’s Insulate Britain protests began at Junction 18 of the M25 in Rickmansworth.
At 8am, around 15 protesters wearing orange bibs arrived and blocked the slip road at Junction 18, preventing motorists from commuting to work.
Drivers could be heard angrily honking their horns and yelling at the demonstrators.
LBC reported that one driver told the activists: “I know what you’re fighting, I completely agree, this is a really good idea, but this is not the way to do it.
“You’re causing more pollution with all these cars sitting here just doing f*** all.
“You’re making people hate you. Go and protest London, go down to Downing Street.”
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the M25 protests. Stay tuned for updates.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies