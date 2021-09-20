✕ Close Climate protesters blockading M25 dragged away by police

Insulate Britain resumed their demonstration on Monday morning in Hertfordshire, blocking traffic along the M25.

At 8am, around 15 protesters in orange bibs arrived at Junction 18 in Rickmansworth. They proceeded to sit across a slip road, preventing motorists from commuting to work. This marks the fourth time the group has blocked the M25 in a week.

Insulate Britain has been campaigning for two policy changes from the government. They want the government to commit to insulating all social housing in Britain by 2025. They also want the government to reduce the effects of climate change, transitioning towards a full decarbonisation of society.

Last week, protests blocked several parts of the M25 in Kent, Essex and Hertfordshire, including Junction 9 in Leatherhead, and Junction 6 in Godstone. Junction 1 of the M3 was also targeted in Sunbury, bringing traffic to a halt on Friday.

The group has said that its actions will continue until the government makes a “meaningful commitment to insulate all of Britain’s 29 million leaky homes by 2030, which are among the oldest and most energy inefficient in Europe.”