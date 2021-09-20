M25 protests: Climate activists block motorway for fourth time in a week

Insulate Britain continued their demonstration on the M25 on the morning of Monday (20 September) in Hertfordshire , blocking traffic along the motorway with some protesters gluing themselves to the ground.

The climate protesters want the government to commit to insulating all social housing in Britain by 2025 and reduce the effects of climate change by moving towards a full decarbonisation of society in the UK.

You can see police removing protesters from the road in the above video, with one man clearly glued to the surface of the motorway.