LBC’s Nick Ferrari explodes with anger as he challenges an Insulate Britain climate protester over the group’s blocking of the M25.

A devastated caller told LBC his mother had been left partially paralysed from a stroke, after being delayed six hours in traffic by climate protesters, with the LBC host challenging Insulate Britain spokesperson Liam Norton over the matter.

Mr.Ferrari said : "That woman effectively dying in front of her son’s eyes is down to you and your colleagues, when are you going to stop with these lame apologies and accept this is not the way to protest?".