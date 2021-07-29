(USGS)

A tsunami warning has been issued after a 8.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska.

Authorities said the quake - which was recorded at 10:15 pm on Wednesday local time (6.15am GMT Thursday) was shallow, having a depth of 35km.

In Alaska, tsunami warnings were issued for southern parts, the Peninsula, and Pacific coastal areas from Hinchinbrook Entrance to Unimak Pass.

Meanwhile, authorities issued warnings for Hawaii and the US Pacific territory of Guam after the earthquake.