An 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska on Thursday morning, triggering a tsunami warning in the area.

The chilling alarm can be heard in footage shared from the city of Kodiak, where residents have been urged to move away from coastal areas and seek higher land.

The earthquake struck at 10.15pm Wednesday local time, with its epicentre around 50 miles south-east of Perryville on the Alaskan Peninsula.

Tsunami warnings have also been issued for Hawaii and southern parts of Alaska.