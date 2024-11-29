Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A string of coastal communities in Western Australia have been warned it is “too late to leave” as raging bushfires cut off towns and evacuations roads.

Emergency warnings remain in place for communities in Wedge Island, Grey, Cervantes, Nambung, and Cooljarlo, but the residents have no way to get out.

An out-of-control fire, whipped up by dry winds, has laid waste to more than 73,000 hectares of bushland over the past four days.

But a warning issued by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services for Cervantes, Cooljarloo and Nambung on Friday read: “Too late to leave.”

“The alert level for Cervantes remains the same as backburning continues east of the townsite,” it added. “You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes.

“It is too late to leave. Fire has impacted evacuation routes and leaving now will put your life in danger.”

Stephen Dawson, the emergency services minister, said that the fire has “tripled in size” since Wednesday and the residents should take shelter to survive.

"We’re not out of the woods just yet," he told reporters on Friday. "We are experiencing difficult weather conditions today and also over the weekend. Thankfully there have been no reports of property loss or loss of life."

open image in gallery Fire has ravaged more than 70,000 hectares of bushland in Western Australia ( Screengrab/ABC News )

Fire and Emergency Services chief Darren Klemm said the fire has been raging about 3km of Cervantes. "Containment lines have held firm in Cervantes and Wedge, while sand dunes are protecting the Grey community."

Some 200 firefighters have been working to put out the blaze and to build containment lines around Cervantes, which is home to about 500 people.

A volunteer firefighter treated for minor burns was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, while two escaped uninjured after a power line fell on their truck the same day.

Authorities are bracing for more challenging days ahead as temperatures are forecasted to hit 37C inland and 35C along the coast with variable winds.