Carbon emissions rose to their highest levels in history in 2021 after the world rebounded from the Covid pandemic with heavy reliance on fossil fuels.

New analysis from the International Energy Agency (IEA), the influential Paris-based group, found that CO2 emissions linked to energy use climbed 6 per cent last year.

Coal was the driving factor in the emissions bounce, increasing energy-related CO2 emissions by over 2 billion tonnes - their largest ever annual rise in absolute terms.

The coal spike reversed any emissions reductions that happened due to the pandemic, IEA reported.

The reason for the return to coal, the dirtiest of fossil fuels, was in part due to the spike in gas prices along with extreme weather conditions.

And the emissions rise happened despite renewable power growing at record rates.

When combined with IEA’s other data on methane, nitrous oxide and CO2 emissions caused by flaring gas, overall greenhouse gas emissions from energy rose to their highest ever level in 2021.

The new figures are a sign that the global economic recovery from Covid-19 has not been the shift to a cleaner future that global leaders had called for.

The IEA warned that the dismal emissions picture of 2021 must be a one-off – and the transition to clean energy be ramped up.

The United Nations Race to Zero campaign has called for halving global carbon emissions by 2030, and keeping the ambitious 1.5C goal of the Paris Agreement from slipping completely out of reach. At 1.1C of warming, since pre-industrial times, the world is already seeing catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis in more extreme heat, wildfires, droughts, flooding and storms.

