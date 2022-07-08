Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wildfire rages near Yosemite’s famous giant sequoia trees

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Friday 08 July 2022 17:35
Comments
<p>The Washburn Fire burning near the Mariposa Grove sequioas in Yosemite National Park</p>

The Washburn Fire burning near the Mariposa Grove sequioas in Yosemite National Park

(National Park Service)

A fire has broken out in Yosemite National Park, forcing closures around some of the area’s world-renowned giant sequoia trees.

The Washburn Fire had spread to between 60-70 acres by Thursday night, the National Parks Service (NPS) said, closing the Mariposa Grove area of the park.

The area is home to some of the world’s most famous trees, including the Grizzly Giant — a 64 metre (209 ft) tall sequoia once visited by former US President Teddy Roosevelt.

The rest of the central California park remained open.

The Mariposa Grove has over 500 giant sequioas, the world’s largest trees, native only to the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Recommended

The trees – close relatives of the coastal redwood, another massive tree species – can grow hundreds of feet tall and live over 1,000 years.

Giant sequoias are also well-adapted to wildfire – in fact, wildfire is often necessary for them to grow. The trees’ thick bark and tall branches protect them from the flames, and normal wildfires can actually clear the ground below the trees, helping new sequoia seedlings take root, NPS says.

This all worked well when fire was a normal occurence in the Sierra Nevada landscape. But over the past century, humans have often been supressing fires in the mountains which, coupled with the rising threat of a warming planet, has lead to some high-intensity fires that have devastated sequoia groves, the agency adds.

In 2020, the Castle Fire, which burned through 171,000 acres – almost the size of New York City – killed thousands of large sequioas, NPS says.

The species is currently listed as “Endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, with threats including the risk of intense fires.

This is a breaking story, more to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in