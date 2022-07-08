Wildfire rages near Yosemite’s famous giant sequoia trees

A fire has broken out in Yosemite National Park, forcing closures around some of the area’s world-renowned giant sequoia trees.

The Washburn Fire had spread to between 60-70 acres by Thursday night, the National Parks Service (NPS) said, closing the Mariposa Grove area of the park.

The area is home to some of the world’s most famous trees, including the Grizzly Giant — a 64 metre (209 ft) tall sequoia once visited by former US President Teddy Roosevelt.

The rest of the central California park remained open.

The Mariposa Grove has over 500 giant sequioas, the world’s largest trees, native only to the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The trees – close relatives of the coastal redwood, another massive tree species – can grow hundreds of feet tall and live over 1,000 years.

Giant sequoias are also well-adapted to wildfire – in fact, wildfire is often necessary for them to grow. The trees’ thick bark and tall branches protect them from the flames, and normal wildfires can actually clear the ground below the trees, helping new sequoia seedlings take root, NPS says.

This all worked well when fire was a normal occurence in the Sierra Nevada landscape. But over the past century, humans have often been supressing fires in the mountains which, coupled with the rising threat of a warming planet, has lead to some high-intensity fires that have devastated sequoia groves, the agency adds.

In 2020, the Castle Fire, which burned through 171,000 acres – almost the size of New York City – killed thousands of large sequioas, NPS says.

The species is currently listed as “Endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, with threats including the risk of intense fires.

