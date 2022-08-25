Dozens of children rescued from daycare after flash flooding

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dozens of children and staff have been rescued from a daycare in Mississippi after extreme flash flooding.

The Railroad Center Day Care in Florence, Rankin County, became the centre of the rescue operation that involved more than a hundred children and members of staff, according to WLBT. County officials brought in high-water vehicles to get people out.

“The kids seemed to take it all in stride, well cared for by those that came to their rescue,” Mike Evans of WLBT tweeted on Wednesday evening.

The rescue effort was just one of many across the state after extreme rainfall led to flash floods, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that a nursing home in the area had to be evacuated. The residents were transported to an evacuation centre and evaluated by medical staff.

The Weather Channel reported that parts of the state experienced more than a foot of rain in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday morning, with central areas of Mississippi the worst affected.

Multiple roads and highways have been damaged and are impassable, or have simply been completely washed away by the flash floods, leaving large gaps.

Authorities advised residents to stay inside or get to high ground if it becomes necessary.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson, Mississippi issued a warning on Twitter: “IMPORTANT! If you cannot see the road under the water, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. DO NOT drive through flooded roadways. Do NOT drive around barricades. Even if there are no barricades, be smart and don’t drive through flooded waters.”

“During a flood, water levels and the rate at which the water is flowing can quickly change. Get to higher ground. Do not drive or walk into floodwaters. It only takes 6 inches of water to knock you off your feet,” NWS added on the social media platform.

A Madison County evacuation centre was set up on Wednesday afternoon, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter, with those who need evacuation being urged to head to the Canton Multipurpose Center.

NWS Jackson added on Thursday morning that “heavy rainfall is likely across much of the area again today, especially for areas along and south of the I-20 corridor. Highs will remain in the lower to middle 80s. Slow-moving thunderstorms could produce 2-3 inches. Flash flooding is likely”.

Late on Wednesday, the agency said that “record daily rainfall amounts were set today at Jackson, Meridian, and Vicksburg”.

“In addition to the daily records, Jackson set a new August monthly record at 11.57 inches breaking the old monthly August record of 11.51 inches,” NWS Jackson added.

Climate scientists have predicted the rise of inland flooding for decades, according to NPR. The Mississippi floods were caused by severe rainfall, which has become more common as the atmosphere becomes hotter, as a result of the use of fossil fuels. This leads to the air holding more moisture, meaning that when it rains, the rainfall is stronger than it has been in the past.