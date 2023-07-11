Biden declares state of emergency in Vermont as ‘one-in-a-thousand year’ flooding sweeps northeast - live
One woman died in New York after she was swept away in floodwaters as she tried to escape her home with her dog
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York
The water is still rising in Vermont as other parts of the US Northeast begin a long and expensive recovery from devastating impacts of major storms which caused intense flooding across New York and New England.
One woman died in New York after she was swept away in floodwaters as she tried to escape her home with her dog, and dozens of people had to be rescued from submerged vehicles. Roads have been transformed into rivers and bridges and highways collapsed under the deluge and landslides. Public officials expect that the damage will run into tens of millions of dollars.
New York State’s Hudson Valley received up to 10 inches of rain on Sunday, the equivalent of an entire summer.
The storm was moving out on Tuesday, but more flooding was expected after already cutting off access to some communities in New England, including the main approach to the state capital in Vermont.
Montpelier closed its downtown after major storms dropped more than two months of rain on Vermont in 48 hours.
The National Weather Service warned of more potential flash floods today.
President Joe Biden, who is Lithuania attending the annual NATO summit, declared an emergency exists in Vermont and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance.
Breaking: Vermont warns Montpelier dam could fail amid intense rain and tells stranded residents to get to upper floors
Vermont warns Montpelier dam could fail amid intense rainfall
The city of Montpelier has warned that a dam near the state capital is dangerously close to capacity and could fail, causing unprecendented flooding in the city.
Raging torrents wipe out roads in upstate New York
One storm tracker in the Northeast shared video of Route 218 - connecting the small town of Cornwall in the Hudson Valley to West Point - noting that it was “gone”.
The New York area received intense downpours and extreme flooding from Sunday afternoon which has buckled infrastructure in a number of locations.
Vermont state capital closes downtown
A storm that saturated the Northeast was moving out on Tuesday, but more flooding was expected after already cutting off access to some communities, including the main approach to the state capital in Vermont.
Montpelier closed its downtown after major storms dropped more than two months of rain on Vermont in 48 hours.
The National Weather Service warns of more potential flash floods.
Watch: Life-threatening flooding sweeps through Vermont
Vermont sets up shelters in churches and town halls
Some people canoed to the Cavendish Baptist Church in Vermont overnight, which had turned into a shelter while volunteers made cookies for firefighters working on rescues. the Associated Press reported.
"People are doing OK. It's just stressful," shelter volunteer Amanda Gross told AP.
Vermont representative Kelly Pajala said she and about a half dozen others evacuated early Monday from a four-unit apartment building on the West River in Londonderry.
"The river was at our doorstep," said Ms Pajala. "We threw some dry clothes and our cats into the car and drove to higher ground."
Rain moving out after flooding hits Vermont hard
A storm that left up to two months' worth of rain in Vermont and saturated other parts of the Northeast was moving out on Tuesday morning, but more flooding was expected after already cutting off access to some communities, including the main approach to the state capital.
There have been no reports of injuries or deaths related to the Vermont flooding, according to emergency officials. But dozens of roads were closed, including many along the spine of the Green Mountains. And the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings and advisories for much of the state from the Massachusetts line north to the Canadian border.
The slow-moving storm reached New England after hitting parts of New York, where one person died as she was trying to leave her home during flash flooding, and Connecticut on Sunday.
Governor says Vermont downpour 'worse than Irene'
Vermont’s governor Phil Scott said on Monday night that some parts of the state had seen flooding worse than in 2011 during tropical storm Irene, a historic storm that destroyed bridges, homes and roads.
"We have not seen rainfall like this since Irene," Vermont Mr Scott said, adding that the difference is that Irene lasted just about 24 hours.
"This is going on. We're getting just as much rain, if not more. It's going on for days. That's my concern. It's not just the initial damage. It's the wave, the second wave, and the third wave," he said.
Biden declares emergency in Vermont
US president Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Vermont, where torrential rainfall has triggered life-threatening flash floods.
The emergency action frees up federal resources to supplement the state and local response efforts as well as authorising the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts across Vermont.
Many rivers in the state were “expected to crest overnight at flood levels,” according to a joint press release from the Vermont Department of Public Safety and the Vermont Emergency Management.
“Vermonters should be vigilant and aware of conditions as floodwaters rise,” the agencies warned in the press release on Monday night.
“If flooding approaches your home evacuate to higher ground sooner rather than later, your route could be compromised by floodwaters and leave you stranded.”
Video: Police rescue stranded motorists as flash floods hit New York state
Flood damage so far stands at $3-5bn
The devastating floods that hit New York and the entire northeast coast of the US have already wrought billions of dollars of flood damage, reports from private organisation shows.
While the authorities haven't yet released a combined figure of all the damages across states, private forecaster AccuWeather estimated damages and economic losses stood at $3bn to $5bn, preliminarily, based on its own method of evaluation.
