The water is still rising in Vermont as other parts of the US Northeast begin a long and expensive recovery from devastating impacts of major storms which caused intense flooding across New York and New England.

One woman died in New York after she was swept away in floodwaters as she tried to escape her home with her dog, and dozens of people had to be rescued from submerged vehicles. Roads have been transformed into rivers and bridges and highways collapsed under the deluge and landslides. Public officials expect that the damage will run into tens of millions of dollars.

New York State’s Hudson Valley received up to 10 inches of rain on Sunday, the equivalent of an entire summer.

The storm was moving out on Tuesday, but more flooding was expected after already cutting off access to some communities in New England, including the main approach to the state capital in Vermont.

Montpelier closed its downtown after major storms dropped more than two months of rain on Vermont in 48 hours.

The National Weather Service warned of more potential flash floods today.

President Joe Biden, who is Lithuania attending the annual NATO summit, declared an emergency exists in Vermont and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance.