Germany-Belgium floods – live: 90 dead and 1,300 missing in ‘catastrophe’, with more rain forecast in Europe
More than 90 people have died after severe flooding in western Germany and Belgium, as rescuers continue to search for survivors.
At least 81 fatalities occurred in Germany, while there have been 12 deaths in Belgium, according to local media reports.
A total of 1,300 residents remain missing in the Ahrweiler district in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, the district government said.
In the village of Schuld and elsewhere, houses were swept away after rivers burst their banks following days of extreme rainfall.
Speaking from Washington on Thursday, Angela Merkel expressed her sorrow at the events unfolding in her home country, calling it a day “characterised by fear, by despair, by suffering”.
Her potential successor as chancellor, Armin Laschet, the premier of the badly-affected state of North Rhine-Westphalia, blamed the climate crisis for the catastrophe.
“We will be faced with such events over and over, and that means we need to speed up climate protection measures... because climate change isn’t confined to one state,” he said.
Deaths have been reported in Belgium too, with the mayor of Liège ordering residents to evacuate their homes on Thursday. The Netherlands and Luxembourg have also been affected by severe flooding.
More torrential rain and further flooding is expected in Europe this week, meteorologists have said.
‘Astounding’ damage
The town of Walporzheim in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate was badly damaged by flooding earlier this week.
Giula Saudelli, a journalist at DW News who visited it, described the damage there as “astounding”.
Climate change blamed for Europe floods
The flood death toll in Belgium and Germany now stands at more than 90 and is likely to rise further in the coming days.
The disaster has been blamed on climate change. Friederike Otto, from the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford, told Deutsche Welle that the “intensity” of the weather is “being strengthened by climate change — and will continue to strengthen further with more warming”.
Clea Skopeliti reports:
Death toll passes 90 in Germany and Belgium as climate crisis blamed for floods
One district south of Cologne said as many as 1,300 people remained missing
‘Suffering keeps increasing,' says German politician
Malu Dreyer, the premier of Rhineland-Palatinate, has told a German broadcaster that the country has never experienced such catastrophic flooding.
Speaking to ZDF on Friday, she said: “The suffering keeps increasing. Our country has never seen anything like it.”
More than 50 people have died in Rhineland-Palatinate, with another 30 confirmed fatalities in North Rhine-Westphalia.
Photos: The week the world flooded
As well as the devastating floods in Germany and Belgium, parts of London and New York were left underwater this week.
Here’s Joe Sommerlad with some of the extraordinary photos taken in the past few days:
In pictures: The week the world flooded
Germany and Belgium hard-hit by record rainfall as rivers burst banks and thousands evacuated
‘Floods of death’
The German tabloid Bild leads its coverage today with the headline “floods of death”.
So far, at least 81 people are known to have died in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia.
Flooding in Germany
Torrents of water have raged through towns and villages in Germany over the past few days, sweeping away cars and other items in their path.
Here’s footage of the flooding from one German town:
Which areas in Europe are affected by floods?
Although the most catastrophic flooding has taken place in Germany, countries such as Belgium and Luxembourg are also affected.
My colleague Zoe Tidman has more details:
Which areas are affected by the floods in Europe?
Several countries have been hit with heavy flooding in recent days
More than 80 dead and 1,300 missing in German floods
More than 80 people have died and a further 1,300 are missing in western Germany as a result of severe flooding.
This comes after some parts of the country experienced their highest rainfall in a century.
Rescue efforts are ongoing.
Germany Belgium flooding: More than 80 dead and 1,300 missing after heaviest rain in a century
‘I grieve for those who have lost their lives in this disaster’ said Angela Merkel
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the devastating flooding in Europe.
