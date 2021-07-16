Germany-Belgium floods - latest: Death toll passes 100 as EU chief blames climate crisis for disaster
At least 100 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium, officials say, as rescue operations continue.
Authorities said late on Thursday that about 1,300 people in Germany were still listed as missing. Thousands of people remain homeless, and the German army has deployed 900 soldiers to help with the rescue and clear-up effort.
In the state of Rhineland-Palatinate 60 people have died, including at least nine residents of a care home for people with disabilities.
Rescuers rushed to help people trapped in their homes in the town of Erftstadt, where houses collapsed because of subsidence. Aerial pictures showed what appeared to be a massive sinkhole.
In a provisional tally, the Belgian death toll rose to 23, with five people still missing, media reports said.
German chancellor Angela Merkel and US president Joe Biden expressed their sorrow over the loss of life.
Malu Dreyer, governor of Rhineland-Palatinate, said the disaster showed the need to speed up efforts to curb global warming, accusing Ms Merkel’s centre-right bloc of hindering efforts to achieve greater greenhouse gas reductions.
Ms Merkel’s potential successor, Armin Laschet, also blamed the climate crisis for the catastrophe. “We will be faced with such events over and over, and that means we need to speed up climate protection measures... because climate change isn’t confined to one state,” he said.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen agreed that the disaster “really shows the urgency to act” against climate change.
Thousands flee homes in the Netherlands
Thousands of people fled their homes in the Netherlands on Friday as rising waders broke through a dyke and swamped cities in the south of the country.
A national disaster was declared in the southern province of Limburg, in between western Germany and Belgium.
People in the municipality of Meerssen were told to leave their properties and advised to turn off their electricity and gas supplies.
“There is a large hole in the dyke … Immediately leave your home and get to safety” emergency services in Meerssen said in an online alert.
Elsewhere in the Netherlands, hundreds of firefighters and soldiers have been deployed to reinforce dykes and evacuate residents.
Floods engulfed the town centre of Valkenburg, destroying at least one bridge and forcing the evacuation of several nursing homes.
‘A national tragedy’: Germany grapples with the scale of deadly flooding disaster
German environment minister Svenja Schulze called the heavy storms and devastating flooding a “national tragedy” in an interview with RBB radio in Berlin.
“This shows us that climate change has hit Germany. It was an historic level of rainfall,” she added.
Erik Kirschbaum reports from Cologne.
In a country not used to such disasters, the floods have shattered complacency in Germany, reports Erik Kirschbaum in Cologne
Is the climate crisis to blame for Germany’s floods?
In light of the flooding across Germany and Belgium, Isabelle Gerresten spoke with climate experts about whether climate change was to blame.
Shaun Harrigan, a scientist from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts told The Independent: “The floods occurring in Europe right now are unfortunately entirely consistent with the body of science, and events like this will become more commonplace.”
He added that there has been a clear trend of increased precipitation in Northern Europe over the past 50 years.
Analysis: Climate scientists say there is a clear trend of increased rainfall in Northern Europe over past 50 years
12 care home residents among flood victims
As mentioned earlier, 12 people in Germany died when water engulfed their care home.
Ahmed Aboudouh has more details on this tragedy:
The accident happened after the River Ahr broke its banks
Parts of Germany received two months of rainfall in 24 hours
Parts of western Germany experienced more than two months worth of rainfall in just 24 hours, it has been reported.
And most of this 150mm of rain fell over a 12-hour period.
To give some context, BBC Weather says the German city of Mannheim usually receives around 70mm of precipitation in July.
More bad news being received each hour, official says
More bad news is being received every hour, the premier of Rhineland-Palatinate state has said.
Speaking on Friday, Malu Dreyer said: “We have not yet reached the stage where we can say that the situation is easing.
“In the meantime, the assessment of all of us is that the damage is so dramatic and enormous that we will have to deal with this issue for a long time to come.”
Her comments were echoed by Armin Laschet, the leader of North Rhine-Westphalia, who called the situation a “catastrophe of historic proportions”.
“The floods have literally pulled the rug out from under [people’s] feet,” he added.
Germans describe helplessness during flooding
Germans living in the state of Rhine-Palatinate have described their helplessness when floodwater swept through their villages.
Frank Thel, who lives in Schuld, a village decimated by the flooding, told Reuters that it was awful not being able to help neighbours.
“It was terrible not to able to help people. They were waving at us from windows. Houses were collapsing to the left and right of them and in the house between they were waving. We were lucky, we survived.”
114,000 households in Germany without electricity
Roughly 114,000 households in Germany do not have power on Friday, according to Reuters.
The flooding in western regions of the country has also stopped mobile phone networks working in some places, meaning families are unable to get in touch with their relations to find out if they are safe.
Floods are ‘utterly heartbreaking’, says Denmark
Denmark has said the floods in Europe are “utterly heartbreaking”.
Jeppe Kofod, the country’s foreign minister, said his thoughts were with the victims of the disaster.
“Europe must and will stand together in this tragedy,” he added.
Flooding submerges German street
Dramatic footage shows floodwater rushing through the streets of Weisweiler, Germany, with the top of one car visible beneath its surface.
Watch: Flooding turns submerged German street into raging torrent
A street in Germany has turned into a raging torrent as floodwater rushes through the area.The country has been hit by record rainfall, causing rivers to burst their banks, with the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia worst affected. Dramatic footage, filmed in Weisweiler, shows floodwater rushing down completely submerged roads, with only the top of one car visible as a wheelie bin is dragged away. At least 100 people have died in the catastrophic flooding across Germany and Belgium, with hundreds more left unaccounted for.
