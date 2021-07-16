✕ Close Deadly flooding leaves trail of damage in Germany

At least 100 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium, officials say, as rescue operations continue.

Authorities said late on Thursday that about 1,300 people in Germany were still listed as missing. Thousands of people remain homeless, and the German army has deployed 900 soldiers to help with the rescue and clear-up effort.

In the state of Rhineland-Palatinate 60 people have died, including at least nine residents of a care home for people with disabilities.

Rescuers rushed to help people trapped in their homes in the town of Erftstadt, where houses collapsed because of subsidence. Aerial pictures showed what appeared to be a massive sinkhole.

In a provisional tally, the Belgian death toll rose to 23, with five people still missing, media reports said.

German chancellor Angela Merkel and US president Joe Biden expressed their sorrow over the loss of life.

Malu Dreyer, governor of Rhineland-Palatinate, said the disaster showed the need to speed up efforts to curb global warming, accusing Ms Merkel’s centre-right bloc of hindering efforts to achieve greater greenhouse gas reductions.

Ms Merkel’s potential successor, Armin Laschet, also blamed the climate crisis for the catastrophe. “We will be faced with such events over and over, and that means we need to speed up climate protection measures... because climate change isn’t confined to one state,” he said.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen agreed that the disaster “really shows the urgency to act” against climate change.