Canada US heatwave - live: Wildfires destroy town as hundreds die in ‘heat dome’ causing highs of nearly 50C
A town in British Columbia which experienced record-high temperatures earlier this week has been largely destroyed by wildfire, with at least two deaths reported.
Lytton endured highs of 49.6 C on Tuesday, the day before its 1,000 residents were forced to flee their homes as flames engulfed their settlement.
A couple in their 60s who took cover from the fire died after a power pole collapsed and fell onto them, according to the Vancouver Sun.
By Thursday afternoon, most homes and buildings in Lytton were ruined, said Mike Farnworth, British Columbia’s safety minister.
Meanwhile, the authorities are trying to locate some of the evacuees, as not all of them are accounted for.
Lilliane Graie, a Lytton city council member, told Reuters: “Our people are scattered north and south and we are trying to establish who is where.”
The British Columbia Wildfire Service said the Lytton wildfire was burning out of control over an area of approximately 30 square miles.
This comes after an unprecedented heatwave across western Canada and the US, which is believed to have killed hundreds of people in British Columbia and the American states of Oregon and Washington.
Almost 100 wildfires raging in one Canadian province
Almost 100 wildfires continue to rage through the Canadian province of British Columbia (BC), the emergency services have said.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 87 active fires, including nine of note, according to the British Wildfire Services.
One of the conflagrations, known as the Sparks Lake fire, now covers an area of 200 square kilometres north of Kamloops.
The unprecedented heatwave means BC is particularly vulnerable to further wildfires.
‘Extreme risk’ of wildfires through British Columbia, premier warns
The premier of British Columbia (BC) has warned that most of the province is at risk from wildfires.
Speaking on Thursday, John Horgan said that 62 new fires had started in the previous 24 hours, adding that there had been 29,000 lightning strikes.
“I cannot stress enough how extreme the risk is at this time in almost every part of British Columbia,” he said.
Although he would not quantify the extent of the damage in the town of Lytton, Mr Horgan said it had been “devastated”.
“And it will take an extraordinary amount of effort to get that historic location back to what it was,” he added.
The premier spoke with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau yesterday, who confirmed that federal support would be given to BC to help tackle the fires.
Two reported dead in Lytton fire
At least two people have died in the Lytton wildfire, the Canadian media has reported.
A couple in their 60s were killed when the flames caused an electricity pole to collapse and fall on the pit where they were taking refuge, according to the Vancouver Sun.
“It’s their grave now,” their son told the newspaper.
It is unclear how and when their bodies would be recovered, he added.
Wildfire destroys town in British Columbia
Temperatures in the British Columbia town of Lytton soared to a Canadian record of 49.6C on Tuesday.
One day later, the town had to be evacuated after a wildfire reached it.
The flames subsequently destroyed most of Lytton’s homes and buildings, according to Mike Farnworth, British Columbia’s safety minister.
John Haugen, a deputy chief with the Lytton First Nation, said the community had suffered tremendous “devastation and loss”.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the heatwave and wildfires in Canada and the US Northwest.
