Heatwave 2021 - live: Canada and US northwest temperatures soar towards 50C as 130 die and wildfires rage
Temperatures have soared close to 50C as the US Pacific north-west and Canada is gripped by a heatwave that has already contributed to dozens of deaths.
The sweltering heat is being caused by a “heat dome” according to meteorologists, as temperatures climbed to 49.5C in Lytton, British Columbia, on Tuesday.
In Vancouver, the police department said it had redeployed dozens of officers and asked the public to call 911 only for emergencies because heat-related deaths had depleted frontline resources and delayed response times.
The force added that it had already responded to 130 sudden deaths since last Friday.
In the American west temperatures hit a high of 46C in Portland, Oregon, as roads buckled, schools were closed and large wildfires continue to burn in the region.
The US heatwave moved inland on Tuesday, prompting an electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to resume rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand.
Officials said more than a half-dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may be tied to the intense heat that began late last week.
The National Weather Service said the mercury reached 42.2 C in Spokane - the highest temperature ever recorded there.
Meanwhile, authorities said multiple recent deaths in the region were possibly related to the scorching weather.
The heat may have claimed the life of a worker on a nursery in Oregon, the state’s worker safety agency, known as Oregon OSHA, said on Tuesday.
The man who died was from Guatemala and had apparently arrived in the US only a few months ago, said Andres Pablo Lucas, owner of Brother Farm Labour Contractor that provided workers for the nursery, including the man who died.
Officials in Bremerton, Washington, said heat may have contributed to four deaths in that Puget Sound city.
But Vince Hlavaty, Bremerton’s medical officer, told the Kitsap Sun that firefighters cannot say definitively whether the heat was the cause of death.
In Bend, Oregon, authorities said the deaths of two homeless people in extreme heat may have been weather-related.
Additional reporting by AP
A record-shattering heatwave in Canada has contributed to dozens of deaths, police say.
Temperatures hit 121.1F (49.5C) in Lytton, British Columbia, on Tuesday - the third day in a row that Canada’s all-time highest temperature has been recorded.
Meteorologists say the unprecedented conditions are being caused by a “heat dome” over western Canada and parts of the US Pacific northwest, writes Matt Mathers.
‘Vancouver has never experienced heat like this,’ police say
