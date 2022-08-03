Hosepipe ban – latest: Kent and Sussex announce ban after driest July on record
Fines up to £1,000 may be issued to anyone breaking the rules
A hosepipe ban has been announced for Kent and Sussex after southern England recorded its driest July on record.
South East Water became the latest company to announce water restrictions, which will come into effect on Friday 12 August and remain in place until further notice.
Millions of people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight had already faced a hosepipe ban from 5 August.
The bans come after England’s driest July since 1935, and the driest on record for southeast and southern England.
Southeast England has recorded only 8 per cent of average rainfall in July, the Met Office said on Monday, and the longterm forecast for August and September is similar.
People in Kent and Sussex will no longer be allowed to use a hosepipe to water a garden, clean a car us, fill a swimming or paddling pool among other activities.
If someone is found to have broken one of the rules they could be liable to pay a fine of up to £1,000, according to South East Water’s website.
Hot, dry weather causes earliest start to harvest since 1976, says farmers’ unions
The hot dry weather has caused the earliest start to harvest for many farmers since 1976, prompting fears about the impact on food production and crop planting.
Some farmers in East Anglia finished harvesting in July, which is “unheard of”, Tom Bradshaw, deputy president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) who farms wheat, barley and oats near Colchester in Essex.
“On our farm, we finished wheat last Thursday,” he said. “We don’t normally start wheat until the last day of July, so it’s incredibly early and certainly unprecedented in many situations.”
Our climate correspondent Saphora Smith has more:
Hot, dry weather causes earliest start to harvest since 1976, says farmers’ unions
Temperatures in the UK have been higher than average for every month so far this year
A hot, dry summer
Thames Water’s top tips for saving water- part two
Recycle your paddling pool water
You can make your paddling pool water go further by reusing it. When the fun’s all done, use the leftover water to wash the dog, clean your car or water the garden.
You can even cover the paddling pool to use it again. An old fitted sheet is perfect for keeping your pool water free from leaves, twigs and bugs overnight. Reducing refills will help to keep water flowing, even when it’s in high demand.
Cover your hot tub
Cover your hot tub when you’re not using it to avoid losing water to evaporation. When it’s time to drain it, be sure to check the chemical content of your hot tub water if you intend to recycle it. Not all hot tub water will be suitable for watering plants, so if you’re not sure, the safest way to dispose of it is down the drain.
Cool down without the cold shower
Need to freshen up? Instead of jumping back in the shower, cool off and save water with a damp towel or a spray bottle.
Wash your car with a bucket and sponge
Switch the hose for a bucket to keep your car clean while protecting your water pressure when demand is high.
Better yet, delay washing the car for a while and put your feet up instead!
Keep drinking water
Saving water is important, but so is staying hydrated. Make sure you drink plenty of water, especially when you’re out in the sunshine. Keep a jug of water in the fridge to help you cool off when you need it.
Thames Water’s top tips for saving water- part one
Thames Water has issued advice on how people can keep themselves and their plants hydrated while also conserving more water.
Here are some of their tips:
Swap your hose for a watering can
Save water and keep your plants happy by swapping the hose for a watering can. You’ll only use a fraction as much water as you would with a hose.
Water at night, gardener’s delight
Keep your plants cool and watered by moving them into the shade on hot days, then water them in the evening. Watering at the roots will help your plants make use of all the water you give them and prevent leaves from scorching in the sun. Watering at dusk or dawn when it’s cooler outside will help you lose less water to evaporation.
Spreading a layer of mulch around your plants will also help the soil under it retain moisture for longer. This means happier plants and less time spent watering.
If you’re looking for some new additions to your garden, why not try some drought-resistant plants? Lavender thrives without much water, and it’s great for the bees, too! Wildflowers like poppies, cornflowers and sea holly can tolerate dry weather while adding a lovely splash of colour.
Collect rainwater with a water butt
Unlike us, our plants prefer to drink rainwater. A water butt is a great way to keep them happy while saving money off your water bill.
New water butts have come a long way from the old green plastic bins. From oak barrels to clay pots, there’s something for everyone.
Let your lawn grow longer
Longer grass creates more shade for the soil under it, trapping moisture and helping your lawn stay lush for longer. Letting your grass grow is also a win for bees and other pollinators who’ll appreciate any daises and dandelions that pop up with it.
Lawns are tough, and you might be surprised at how quickly they can bounce back after a good rainfall. Letting your lawn go brown in dry weather is one of the easiest ways to save water and money off your bill.
Less time mowing and watering the lawn means more time to enjoy the sunshine!
Surrey water companies say they ‘may need to impose’ hosepipe ban
Three Surrey-based water companies, including in towns such as Guildford and Woking, have issued warnings and advice on their water usage.
The companies say they are closely monitoring the situation and “may need to impose” a hosepipe ban.
‘We have been left with no choice,’ South East Water says
Commenting on the decision to impose hosepipe bans, South East Water, said: “This has been a time of extreme weather conditions across the UK.
“Official figures show this is the driest July on record since 1935 and the period between November 2021 and July 2022 has been the driest eight-month stint since 1976. During July in the South East, we have only seen eight percent of average rainfall for the month, and the long term forecast for August and September is for similar weather.
“The demand for water this summer has broken all previous records, including the Covid lockdown heatwave. We have been producing an additional 120 million litres of water a day to supply our customers, which is the equivalent of supplying a further four towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne, daily.
“We have been left with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers from 0001 on Friday August 12 within our Kent and Sussex supply area until further notice.
“We are taking this step to ensure we have enough water for both essential use and to protect the environment. This will enable us to also reduce the amount of water we need to take from already stressed local water sources.”
UK ‘on verge of worst drought since 1976’ with strict hosepipe ban possible
Britain may be on the verge of the worst drought since 1976, with more strict hosepipe bans likely if the hot and dry weather continues.
The country is not yet in widespread drought, but most of England except for the northwest has moved into a state of “prolonged dry weather”, the step before drought is declared.
Low groundwater levels, dry soils and low reservoirs have also been seen following months of below average rainfall, and last month’s record-breaking heatwave put extra pressure on water resources, Chiara Giordano writes.
Read more:
UK ‘on verge of worst drought since 1976’ with strict hosepipe ban possible
