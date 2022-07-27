England facing August drought if hot and dry weather continues

England faces drought in August if the hot and dry weather continues, with officials set to meet to discuss how to cope with the conditions.

Most of the country - except for the north west - has moved into a state of “prolonged dry weather”.

This is the step before a drought is declared, and one that raises the possibility of restrictions such as hosepipe bans.

In Yorkshire, the Environmental Agency has already applied for a drought order for the Holme Styes reservoir.

The last time a drought was declared was in 2018.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.