How did the Hawaii wildfires start?

At least 67 people are dead and thousands more have been forced to evacuate the island of Maui after deadly wildfires raged throughout Hawaii.

The fires, which are believed to be some of the deadliest in the state’s history, erupted this past week on three of Hawaii’s islands forcing visitors to flee and residents to seek emergency shelter.

Photos and videos from Maui show the destruction the fires have caused, with some neighbourhoods including the historic town of Lahaina, nearly burned to ash.

As of Thursday, search and recovery efforts have begun as firefighters work to contain and put out the fires.

But the wildfires have sparked a frenzy of questions about how disasters, like this, can be prevented in the future.

Here’s everything we know about how the Hawaii wildfires started.

How did the wildfires start?

August is part of Hawaii’s typical dry season when parts of the island experience abnormal to severe droughts.

Since the beginning of August, most of Maui has been under an “abnormally dry” level of drought, according to the US Drought Monitor.

But beginning on Tuesday, 8 August, a portion of Maui escalated to a “severe drought” level making the area more susceptible to wildfires.

Though the islands are no stranger to some wildfires, the number of fires has increased exponentially over the past century due to human activity and an increase in invasive, flammable grasses, according to the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO).

“Nonnative grasslands and shrublands now cover nearly one quarter of Hawaii’s total land area and, together with a warming, drying climate and year round fire season, greatly increase the incidence of larger fires,” the HWMO wrote in a factsheet.

This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui (AP)

The dry vegetation combined with the drought conditions made for the perfect environment for wildfires.

But what may have caused the explosion in wildfire conditions is the strong winds brought on by Hurricane Dora, a Category 5 hurricane located several hundred miles off the coast of Hawaii.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning to the Hawaii National Guard due to the high winds, low humidity and drought, according to The Washington Post.

Experts are unsure what the exact cause of the wildfires at this time.

This graphic shows the location of fires on the island of Maui, Hawaii (AP)

Where did the wildfires start?

The fires broke out earlier this week on three islands: Hawaii, Maui and Oahu with the deadliest fires being on Maui.

It is unclear where the fires first began but from the time they started, they moved extremely quickly.

The town of Lahaina, located in western Maui, was seemingly hit the hardest with more than 270 structures burned.

The speed at which the fire in Lahaina moved on Tuesday night made it difficult for firefighters to contain the massive blaze.

By Wednesday morning, 36 people had died in the fire and emergency shelters began opening for residents who were displaced from evacuations.