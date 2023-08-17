Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:22
Video appears to show start of deadly Maui wildfires that have claimed more than 110 lives
A new video has revealed downed power lines as a possible cause of the wildfires that devestated the Hawaiian island of Maui.
Security video shared by a bird sanctuary in Maui captured a flash of light around 11pm local time on 7 August, followed by a bright flame that continued to burn.
The new footage has emerged as key evidence pointing to fallen utility lines as the possible cause of the wildfires.
“I think that is when a tree is falling on a power line,” Jennifer Pribble, a senior research coordinator at the Maui Bird Conservation Center, said. “The power goes out, our generator kicks in, the camera comes back online, and then the forest is on fire.”
Up next
06:12
Afghan pilot who fought alongside British troops fights deportation
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
01:53
Trump indicted in Georgia over bid to reverse 2020 election loss
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
10:49
Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground
03:37
What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
08:17
Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival
00:50
One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man
01:05
Why you should never meet your heroes
37:03
Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’
00:50
How Freya Ridings transformed a painful childhood
00:26
Ella Toone’s family celebrate as she scores in World Cup semi-final
00:31
Sarina Wiegman reacts after leading England to World Cup final
00:45
Emotional Lucy Bronze tears up after World Cup semi-final win
00:27
Australian fans sob as Lionesses reach World Cup final
00:52
Asian Hornet filmed devouring wasp in Kent garden
00:53
Huge crocodile lurks metres behind oblivious fisherman in Australia
00:32
Bear helped across road by California highway patrol
00:23
Catastrophic wildfire ravages homes in Saint-Andre
05:04
Michael Parkinson: Watch legendary broadcaster’s best TV moments
00:47
‘We’re the same idiots as when we were 16’, say Busted ahead of tour
01:02
Michael Parkinson’s final TV interview months before death
00:29
Omid Djalili on terrifying moment he was shot at while at university
00:51
Michael Parkinson’s classic ‘Golden Balls’ interview with the Beckhams
00:34
Married at First Sight star cuts mum’s hair during cancer battle
00:52
Asian Hornet filmed devouring wasp in Kent garden
00:53
Shirtless Florida man demanding refund throws rocks inside McDonald’s
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09