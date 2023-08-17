A new video has revealed downed power lines as a possible cause of the wildfires that devestated the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Security video shared by a bird sanctuary in Maui captured a flash of light around 11pm local time on 7 August, followed by a bright flame that continued to burn.

The new footage has emerged as key evidence pointing to fallen utility lines as the possible cause of the wildfires.

“I think that is when a tree is falling on a power line,” Jennifer Pribble, a senior research coordinator at the Maui Bird Conservation Center, said. “The power goes out, our generator kicks in, the camera comes back online, and then the forest is on fire.”