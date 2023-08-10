Hawaii wildfires ‘like apocalypse’, says local who was burnt driving through blaze

As deadly wildfires devastated Hawaii’s Maui island on Wednesday 9 August 9, Lahaina resident Mason Jarvi jumped on an electric bike, desperate to get home and rescue his dog from the flames.

In the process, Jarvi - who described the scene as “an apocalypse” - suffered significant burns on his left thigh.

At least six people died as wildfires fanned by the winds of a distant hurricane devasted the island of Maui, forcing tourists and residents to flee as beloved tourist destinations became flaming infernos.

“It’s like an apocalypse,” Jarvi told reporters, before showing off his injuries.