Hurricane Fiona - live: ‘Very powerful’ storm hits Nova Scotia after killing eight people in Puerto Rico
The storm has landed in the province of Nova Scotia
Hurricane Fiona has hit Nova Scotia, Canada, after devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic this week.
Earlier, it was warned that Nova Scotia is forecasted to take a direct hit with warnings of severe flooding and power outages.
Because of the size of the storm, dangerous weather was also predicted for parts of Newfoundland, Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
The Canadian Hurricane Centre has warned that this could be a “historic storm”. One meteorologist with the agency told CNN that Hurricane Fiona could rival 2012’s Superstorm Sandy which devastated the US east coast.
Hurricane Fiona left hundreds of thousands of people without running water or electricity in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
It also reportedly left up to eight people dead in Puerto Rico.
The climate crisis is driving hotter global ocean and air temperatures which supercharge hurricanes with more intense winds and rain.
Canadian resident shows image of a tree fallen on her house
“Heard a huge thud and saw this barely outside my living room window, too hard to see but 50/50 chance a tree came down onto my house,” one person wrote. “Stay safe everyone!”
What should Eastern Canadians expect in the next few days?
A strong category-1 Hurricane Fiona is making its way to Eastern Canada.
Winds 100 are gusting to 140 km/h at exposed locations except 140 gusting to 160 km/h at the coast with surges of 1.8 to 2.4 m and dangerous waves from 11 to 15 m.
Throughout the region, local wind warnings have been issued with additional details and effects.
“These winds could cause significant treefall and result in extended utility outages,” the warnings state. “Damage to building cladding and roofing material is likely, including structural damage in certain cases.
“Winds of this strength could cause windows to break and tear off large overhead highway signs. This will result in damage to docks and breakwaters. Significant shoreline erosion and large waves are expected where winds blow onshore.”
This storm has become a severe event for Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec
According to the Canadian government, Fiona is expected to make landfall over eastern Guysborough county in the next hour.
The hurricane is then expected to pass through Cape Breton this morning, and then reach the Quebec Lower North Shore and Southeastern Labrador by late tonight.
Severe winds and rainfall are already occurring over Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, southern and eastern New Brunswick, and western Newfoundland.
Winds will spread into eastern Quebec, and southeastern Labrador this morning.
There are also large waves, especially for the Atlantic coasts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and eastern portions of the Gulf of St Lawrence.
There is storm surge occurring for parts of Nova Scotia, the Gulf of St Lawrence and western Newfoundland.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal shares footage of ruptured trees in Charlottetown
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has shared footage of ruptured trees in downtown Charlottetown as wind blows at “131 km/hr”.
Nova Scotia government’s guide to prepare for Hurricane Fiona
The provincial Emergency Management Office (NSEMO) of Nova Scotia has asked the residents to “minimise the risk of property damage and personal injury by being prepared for potentially severe weather this weekend.”
The basic checklist includes:
- having enough food and water for 72 hours
- monitoring local media outlets for updates
- securing gates, doors and windows
- moving yard furniture and securing trash cans, hanging plants and anything that can be picked up by wind
- checking radio batteries
- filling vehicles with gas and parking them away from trees
- keeping pets inside
- moving any type of watercraft to high ground
- ensuring personal and family safety
- checking on neighbours
- not leaving candles unattended
Senator Brian Francis of Prince Edward Island sends well wishes to residents of Atlantic Canada
Mi’kmaq leader and senator of Prince Edward Island Brian Francis has sent his well wishes to residents of Atlantic Canada.
On Friday (23 September), he wrote on Twitter: “My thoughts tonight are with Islanders and residents of Atlantic Canada/Eastern Quebec.
“With no signs of slowing down, #HurricaneFiona is expected to cause dangerous conditions and significant damage. Please stay safe and informed! & check on vulnerable relatives and neighbours!”
Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s warning for residents
As Hurricane Fiona hits Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has urged citizens “to be mindful of the dangers” that the storm may present.
“As the storm approaches, it is important to remember that extreme weather will result in hazardous conditions, decreased visibility and possible hydro-planning on our roads and highways,” the RCMP website states. “Drivers may also encounter wind-blown debris on the road and sudden flooding which can be dangerous for motorists and detrimental to highway conditions.
“The RCMP encourage the public to keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles and refrain from unnecessary travel until after the storm has passed and clean-up efforts are complete.
“If you must travel, allow for additional travel time, let someone know your destination, slow down, watch for pooling water and use your hazard signals if you must stop along the way.”
The police is also encouraging the residents to maintain a “safe viewing distance along beaches and shorelines” as storm-driven waves and tides can cause unpredictable and deadly conditions, as anyone close to the coast could be swept into the ocean.
Residents share footage from Halifax as trees fall on roads
Nova Scotia residents continue to share footage of hurricane Fiona with clips showing trees falling on roads.
‘Surge is now coming in fast’: Storm hunter Mark Robinson shares latest update from Louisbourg
Mark Robinson says that the “waves are overtopping the docks” in Louisbourg, Nova Scotia as hurricane Fiona hits the province.
