Hurricane Fiona path - live: Forecasters warn Canada’s Atlantic coast faces threat level of superstorm ‘Sandy’
Hurricane-force winds and up to a foot of rain are expected in some areas
Hurricane Fiona is on a collision course with Atlantic Canada, after devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week.
The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing intense winds and rains, as well as possible flooding and power outages to much of the region.
The heaviest damage will likely be felt in Nova Scotia, where the storm is hitting directly – but since the storm is so large, dangerous weather is also forecast for parts of Newfoundland, Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
The Canadian Hurricane Centre has warned that this could be a “historic storm” and a “landmark weather event” as the powerful storm makes its way into the region.
A meteorologist with the agency told CNN that the storm could rival 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, which devastated the northeast US.
Fiona left millions of people without running water or electricity in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
These kinds of extreme storms are only becoming more common as the climate crisis grows and ocean temperatures rise, creating more and more powerful hurricanes that can create serious damage as they reach land.
Tropical Storm Hermine has formed
Tropical Storm Hermine has formed off the coast of Mauritania and Senegal, the eighth named storm of the season.
The storm is expected to hit some islands in the next few days before weakening but otherwise does not pose a major threat to land.
Another tropical depression in the Caribbean will likely be named “Ian”
One of the worst hurricanes in Canada in recent decades was Hurricane Juan, a Category 2 storm that hit Nova Scotia in 2003 and killed eight people.
Experts have warned that Fiona could rival the damage from Juan, and have urged residents of Atlantic Canada to be on high alert.
Nova Scotia Premier urgest residents to prepare
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston put out a video on Twitter asking residents to get ready for the storm, including monitoring weather forecasts, making sure they have enough food and securing down their homes.
Hurricanes are getting stronger. Blame the climate crisis
Hurricanes are getting stronger. Blame the climate crisis
Hotter ocean waters and rising sea levels are making storms stronger and costlier - and the damage is increasing
On Sable Island, a wilderness area off the coast of Nova Scotia home to animals like wild horses and seals, parks staff are preparing to hunker down for the storm, Reuters reports.
Hurricane Fiona isn’t set to make a direct hit on the continental United States, but the corner of Maine closest to Canada will experience winds up to 61 miles per hour (98 kilometres per hour) and potential power outages, warns the National Weather Service.
A number of events and public services have been cancelled in Atlantic Canada as a result of the storm.
Global News reports that bus and ferry service has been shut down in Halifax and flights are being cancelled in much of the region.
Universities are closing through the weekend as is a Halifax shopping mall. The Halifax Oyster Festival, along with a number of youth league hockey games, have been postponed.
Nearly a week after the storm hit Puerto Rico, large parts of the island are still without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.
The US territory’s energy grid has struggled in recent years, especially after Hurricane Maria slammed into the island in 2017 and left many areas without power or running water for months.
Many Puerto Ricans have criticized LUMA Energy, the private company that took over the power grid last year, while others have pointed to years of under-investment as a US territory without voting rights in Congress or for the Presidency.
Canada’s ‘Sandy'
A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be a Canadian equivalent to Hurricane Sandy, which smashed into New York and New Jersey in 2012.
Fiona, much like Sandy, is a very large storm, spanning hundreds of miles wide. The storm is also forecast to change into a post-tropical windstorm, much like Sandy, Axios reports.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies