Liveupdated1663968070

Hurricane Fiona path - live: Forecasters warn Canada’s Atlantic coast faces threat level of superstorm ‘Sandy’

Hurricane-force winds and up to a foot of rain are expected in some areas

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Friday 23 September 2022 22:21
Comments
Atlantic Canadians brace for dangerous Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona is on a collision course with Atlantic Canada, after devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week.

The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing intense winds and rains, as well as possible flooding and power outages to much of the region.

The heaviest damage will likely be felt in Nova Scotia, where the storm is hitting directly – but since the storm is so large, dangerous weather is also forecast for parts of Newfoundland, Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre has warned that this could be a “historic storm” and a “landmark weather event” as the powerful storm makes its way into the region.

A meteorologist with the agency told CNN that the storm could rival 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, which devastated the northeast US.

Fiona left millions of people without running water or electricity in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

These kinds of extreme storms are only becoming more common as the climate crisis grows and ocean temperatures rise, creating more and more powerful hurricanes that can create serious damage as they reach land.

1663967123

Tropical Storm Hermine has formed

Tropical Storm Hermine has formed off the coast of Mauritania and Senegal, the eighth named storm of the season.

The storm is expected to hit some islands in the next few days before weakening but otherwise does not pose a major threat to land.

Another tropical depression in the Caribbean will likely be named “Ian”

Ethan Freedman23 September 2022 22:05
1663965923

One of the worst hurricanes in Canada in recent decades was Hurricane Juan, a Category 2 storm that hit Nova Scotia in 2003 and killed eight people.

Experts have warned that Fiona could rival the damage from Juan, and have urged residents of Atlantic Canada to be on high alert.

Ethan Freedman23 September 2022 21:45
1663964723

Nova Scotia Premier urgest residents to prepare

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston put out a video on Twitter asking residents to get ready for the storm, including monitoring weather forecasts, making sure they have enough food and securing down their homes.

Ethan Freedman23 September 2022 21:25
1663963523

Hurricanes are getting stronger. Blame the climate crisis

Hurricanes are getting stronger. Blame the climate crisis

Hotter ocean waters and rising sea levels are making storms stronger and costlier - and the damage is increasing

Ethan Freedman23 September 2022 21:05
1663962623

On Sable Island, a wilderness area off the coast of Nova Scotia home to animals like wild horses and seals, parks staff are preparing to hunker down for the storm, Reuters reports.

Wild horses on Sable Island in Nova Scotia

(via REUTERS)

Grey seals on Sable Island

(via REUTERS)
Ethan Freedman23 September 2022 20:50
1663961701

Hurricane Fiona isn’t set to make a direct hit on the continental United States, but the corner of Maine closest to Canada will experience winds up to 61 miles per hour (98 kilometres per hour) and potential power outages, warns the National Weather Service.

Ethan Freedman23 September 2022 20:35
1663960921

A number of events and public services have been cancelled in Atlantic Canada as a result of the storm.

Global News reports that bus and ferry service has been shut down in Halifax and flights are being cancelled in much of the region.

Universities are closing through the weekend as is a Halifax shopping mall. The Halifax Oyster Festival, along with a number of youth league hockey games, have been postponed.

Ethan Freedman23 September 2022 20:22
1663960033

A photo taken by a US Air Force plane of Hurricane Fiona as it investigated the storm near Bermuda on Thursday

(US ARMY/AFP via Getty Images)
Ethan Freedman23 September 2022 20:07
1663958953

Nearly a week after the storm hit Puerto Rico, large parts of the island are still without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.

The US territory’s energy grid has struggled in recent years, especially after Hurricane Maria slammed into the island in 2017 and left many areas without power or running water for months.

Many Puerto Ricans have criticized LUMA Energy, the private company that took over the power grid last year, while others have pointed to years of under-investment as a US territory without voting rights in Congress or for the Presidency.

Ethan Freedman23 September 2022 19:49
1663957933

Canada’s ‘Sandy'

A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be a Canadian equivalent to Hurricane Sandy, which smashed into New York and New Jersey in 2012.

Fiona, much like Sandy, is a very large storm, spanning hundreds of miles wide. The storm is also forecast to change into a post-tropical windstorm, much like Sandy, Axios reports.

Ethan Freedman23 September 2022 19:32

