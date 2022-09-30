Hurricane Ian - live: Tropical storm regains hurricane strength as it nears South Carolina
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Florida
After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian was upgraded to a hurricane again as it takes aim at the South Carolina coastline.
The National Hurricane Center stated in its 5pm ET update that Hurricane Ian was “taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”
“Ian could slightly strengthen before landfall, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the advisory said.
Dozens of rescue operations have been taking place across Florida after unprecedented flooding from one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the United States.
Thousands of people are stranded across the state as coastguard helicopters were seen plucking people from roofs after several feet of water surged into neighbourhoods. Some 2.5million people were currently without power.
Meanwhile, the damage and economic losses caused by Hurricane Ian could amount to as much as $120bn, according to a new estimate.
Hurricane Ian could result in up to $120bn in damages
The damage and economic losses caused by Hurricane Ian could amount to as much as $120bn, according to a new estimate.
AccuWeather founder and CEO Dr Joel N Myers said in a press release that “Ian will go down as one of the most damaging and impactful storms in the US history, along with 2017’s Hurricanes Harvey, which caused $190 billion in total damage and economic loss, and Irma ($80 billion); Sandy in 2012 ($210 billion); Katrina in 2005, ($320 billion), as adjusted for inflation.”
NFL game to go ahead in Tampa on Sunday night
ICYMI: The Sunday night NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will go ahead in the Florida city in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the home team has announced.
“We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled,” the team said in a statement.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 8.20pm ET.
“We would like to thank all of the local government agencies and the thousands of emergency personnel who worked tirelessly over the past few days to ensure that our area would be ready to respond if needed. We would also like to acknowledge the Miami Dolphins organization for their assistance and hospitality in allowing us to use their practice facilities this week,” the statement added.
“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm.”
ICYMI: Hurricane Ian flooding captured on stunning aerial video
Aftermath of Hurricane Ian could wreak havoc on insurance market: ‘If it sounds too good to be true, it is’
ICYMI: Hurricane Ian has brought widespread devastation to Florida, with many areas facing months or years of rebuilding, and for many residents, the recovery process might be prolonged without proper flood insurance, property insurance or other reimbursements for damages.
Ethan Freedman has the details.
Aftermath of Hurricane Ian could wreak havoc on insurance market
Homeowners in the storm’s wake could be left footing most of the bill for repairs and rebuilding without insurance help
Two deaths on Sanibel Island, say officials
Around 200 households stayed on the island during Hurricane Ian, and Mayor Holly Smith says that there have been two fatalities.
Rescuers removed 40 people from the island, which has been cut off after its bridge collapsed, by boat on Thursday. The mayor said that 12 of those had sustained injuries during the storm.
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
ICYMI: Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.
Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
“We have a major fundraising deadline coming up and there’s never been a time like this,” said Mr Trump, who claimed America had “never been so disrespected” by the world.
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago amid Hurricane Ian
Appeal for political funds during hurricane devastation follow $3.2bn wealth estimation by Forbes
Donald Trump avoids fraud lawsuit deposition by staying in Florida as Hurricane Ian strikes
The former president had been due to be deposed in a civil class action lawsuit first filed in 2018.
Trump avoids fraud deposition by staying in Florida as Hurricane Ian hits
‘I expressed some surprise – but they indicated they were flying down anyway’
More than 500 people rescued so far in Lee and Charlotte counties
“Search & Rescue Update: As of 2:00 PM (EST), more than 500 individuals have been rescued in Charlotte & Lee Counties since operations began this morning. Search & Rescue efforts are ongoing in impacted areas,” the state’s department of emergency management tweeted on Thursday.
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150mph, while Charlotte County is to its north.
Climate change increased Ian rainfall by 10%, say scientists
The analysis by researchers Kevin Reed of Stony Brook University and Michael Wehner of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has not yet been peer-reviewed, but they say they used the same methodology for their study of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which has been.
Disney World guests hunkering down as Hurricane Ian brings fierce winds and rain
The resort’s four theme parks closed on Wednesday, but in the 32 hotels that sit on the 27,000 acre theme park near Orlando, Disney staff went to every effort to keep the magic alive.
Disney World guests hunkering down as Hurricane Ian brings fierce winds and rain
‘It’s so awful what’s going on elsewhere, I feel terrible’
