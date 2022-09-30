Hurricane Ian – update: Storm downgraded to post-tropical cyclone as death toll rises in Florida
Ian has hit South Carolina with wind speeds up to 85mph, National Hurricane Center says
Hurricane Ian moving up East Coast
Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cylone after roaring ashore as a Category 1 storm in South Carolina earlier on Friday.
The National Hurricane Center announced that the current storm has winds of 70mps and is moving inland over the Carolinas after wreaking havoc in its wake in Florida.
The storm made landfall shortly after 2 PM local time. Flooding began early in the morning in Charleston and has spread to areas like Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island as the storm moves onshore. Officials are urging residents not to leave their homes if they don’t have to, as the storm is still very dangerous.
President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for South Carolina.
The storm hit Florida as one of the most powerful hurricanes in Florida’s history, with wind speeds nearly reaching Category 5.
Nearly 2 million people in Florida remain without power – and economic losses could amount to as much as $120bn, according to one estimate.
The state’s death toll also continues to rise as officials survey the damage. On Friday morning, officials reported one confirmed and 20 unconfirmed deaths in three counties. In Lee County, which saw some of the worst impacts, the sheriff has confirmed at least 16 storm-related deaths and five additional deaths.
Climate crisis is creating stronger hurricanes than ever before. Here’s why
Hurricane Ian quickly strengthened into a near-Category 5 storm by the time it smacked into southwestern Florida, leaving huge areas flattened, bridges destroyed and many communities underwater.
Scientists say this kind of “rapid intensification” is related to the climate crisis, as hotter oceans can supercharge a storm – providing it with a lot of power very quickly.
As the planet heats up, hurricanes are expected to become stronger and more destructive on average.
Climate crisis is creating stronger hurricanes than ever before. Here’s why
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
Ian made landfall again as a Category 1 storm near Georgetown, 60 miles north of Charleston.
Ian roared ashore as a Category 1 storm near Georgetown, 60 miles north of Charleston
Ian downgraded to post-tropical storm
The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Ian from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone after it made landfall again in South Carolina.
“The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the NHC said in an advisory.
South Carolina faces sea level rise risk too
Flooding from storm surge and heavy rains are hitting South Carolina on Friday with Hurricane Ian’s third landfall.
But a more long-term climate threat also poses a risk to the state’s coastline: sea-level rise.
As the planet warms, melting ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica are pushing sea levels higher and higher. For low-lying areas, that poses an existential risk.
In Charleston, South Carolina, the city sits so low that it will see flooding even on some sunny days during especially high tides.
That could get even worse in the coming years. By 2150, under even the lowest possible emissions scenario, Charleston will see nearly three feet (one metre) of sea level rise, according to Nasa, putting much of downtown underwater.
Under the worst-case scenario, the city could see nearly eight ft (2.36 m) of sea level rise in that time.
What path is Hurricane Ian taking?
Ian roared ashore as a Category 1 storm near Georgetown, South Carolina with sustained winds of 85 miles per hour.
Ian roared ashore as a Category 1 storm near Georgetown, South Carolina with sustained winds of 85 miles per hour
Former GOP candidates push baseless QAnon conspiracy theory that Hurricane Ian was created to punish DeSantis
Two former far-right former congressional candidates have said that Hurricane Ian was created to punish Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican-leaning states.
Lauren Witzke, the GOP candidate for US Senate in Delaware in 2020 said that “technology exists to manipulate weather” and suggested that the storm targeted Florida for promoting conservative political ideas.
People rescued from building as floods take Myrtle Beach
More than 215,000 customers without power in South Carolina
According to poweroutage.us 2125, 787 customers in South Carolina were without power as of 4.25pm ET.
“Crews will be working around the clock to get the lights back on as quickly and safely as possible,” Dominion Energy said in a tweet on Friday blaming downed trees for a lot of the issues.
Fox News anchor forgets Puerto Rico is part of the US in Hurricane Ian segment
A Fox News anchor was talking about hurricane impacts in Cuba and Puerto Rico when she said “Thank God we have better infrastructure in our country.”
People on social media took her to task for failing to note Puerto Rico, which was slammed by Hurricane Fiona earlier this month, is part of the United States.
Hurricane Ian hit Cuba this week before barrelling into southwest Florida. Large parts of both Cuba and Florida are without power as people recover from the storm.
Man died as floodwater engulfed home, Volusia Sheriff says
A 67-year-old man died as floodwaters filled his home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida on Thursday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department.
The man’s wife and three dogs were able to make it out of the house and to safety, but the victim fell and was not able to get up before being overtaken by floodwaters.
First responders attempted to rescue him, but he was later pronounced dead.
Another man in Volusia County died overnight between Wednesday and Thursday morning while draining his pool as Hurricane Ian swept through the state.
Officials have noted dozens of potential deaths across Florida, with many areas still assessing the total damage.
