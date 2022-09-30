Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Climate change increased Hurricane Ian’s extreme rain, analysis shows

The climate crisis doesn’t cause hurricanes, but it causes them to be more intense

Saphora Smith
Climate Correspondent
Friday 30 September 2022 11:18
Comments
Biden warns Hurricane Ian could be ‘deadliest in Florida history’

The climate crisis increased Hurricane Ian’s rainfall by at least 10 per cent, according to new analysis by US scientists.

Michael Wehner, a senior climate scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and an author on a United Nations assessment on climate science, said the estimates were “conservative”, adding that his best calculation was that the rainfall was around 14 per cent heavier due to human-induced global heating.

Hurricane Ian is headed for South Carolina’s coast on Friday having ravaged the state of Florida on Thursday. The number of fatalities and the scale of the destruction are still being accounted for as the eye of the storm bears down on the more northerly state.

The new rapid analysis by experts on extreme weather and the climate crisis is yet to be published or peer-reviewed, but they used the same methodology as in their peer-reviewed study of the 2020 hurricane season.

The climate crisis doesn’t cause hurricanes, but it does cause them to be more intense.

Recommended

For example, extreme rainfall from these types of storms has increased substantially, according to the World Weather Attribution initiative of climate scientists. That’s because the atmosphere is warmer, and so more moisture is present to fall as rain.

Storm surges can also be higher due to rising sea levels caused by global heating. And thirdly, a warmer ocean can drive these types of intense storms giving them fuel.

“Climate change therefore, creates the conditions in which more powerful storms can form, intensify rapidly and persist to reach land while carrying more water,” the WWA scientists say in a written briefing for journalists.

In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on Thursday.

(Getty Images)

However, while there has been a broad increase in the most intense storms over time, scientists cannot yet assess whether an individual storm was intensified overall by the climate crisis. Instead, so-called “attribution” studies tend to focus on increases in rainfall and storm surge.

Professor Wehner said it is likely Hurricane Ian’s winds were greater too but said it was difficult to put a figure on it.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in