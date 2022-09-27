Hurricane Ian - live: Fears of ‘major disaster’ as Cuba and Florida brace for category 4 storm
Follow live updates as category four storm Hurricane Ian is set to hit Cuba
Rain and winds have lashed Cuba’s western tip as Hurricane Ian gained strength.
Authorities in Cuba have evacuated 50,000 people, set up at least 55 shelters, and rushed in emergency personnel.
Measures have also been taken to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region ahead of Ian’s expected landfall early on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, mandatory evacuations are also underway in parts of Florida amid warnings of life-threatening conditions from the category 4 storm in the coming days.
The US National Hurricane Center said that Ian won’t linger over Cuba but will slow down over the Gulf of Mexico, growing wider and stronger, “which will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.”
There is risk of flash flooding, strong winds, storm surge of up to 10 feet, and possible isolated tornadoes along Florida’s Gulf Coast with impacts beginning up to 36 hours before the peak.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has warned people to prepare but not panic.
“This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Governor DeSantis said.
On Monday night, Ian was moving towards the western tip of Cuba, with top sustained winds increasing to 105 mph (165 km/h).
Rain and winds lashed Cuba's western tip as Hurricane Ian gained strength. Authorities have evacuated 50,000 people, reported the Associated Press.
Officials in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province set up 55 shelters and rushed in emergency personnel.
Authorities have also taken measures to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region ahead of Ian’s expected landfall early today.
The US National Hurricane Centre said the island’s west coast could see as much as 14 feet (4.3 metres) of storm surge.
“Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane-force winds, also life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall,” hurricane centre senior specialist Daniel Brown said.
After passing Cuba, Ian is forecast to strengthen further over the Gulf of Mexico before reaching Florida as early tomorrow as a Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h).
Hurricane Ian: A historic storm
Hurricane Ian is historic for a number of reasons.
It’s rapid ascension from tropical storm to a likely Category 4 hurricane in a span of a few days is historic enough, a sign of our climate-changed times.
The hurricane also marks the first direct hurricane hit in Tampa and St Petersburg Florida since 1921.
“Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley told residents of Tampa at a news conference on Monday.
ICYMI: Long gas lines and panic buying as Hurricane Ian heads towards Florida
Floridians faced long lines at gas stations and empty shelves as residents prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, a storm expected to reach Category 4 by the time it makes landfall in the Sunshine State later this week.
Lengthy queues were reported throughout the weekend in locations like Pasco County, north of Tampa, Tallahassee and Daytona Beach.
Alicia Socker of Lee County told WINK News she had encountered multiple “no gas” signs as she searched for fuel on Monday.
“No gas. Next gas station on the left, no gas next station in front of Publix, no gas,” she said, before eventually locating a Circle K station with supplies.
“If it was $8 a gallon, I would have gotten a couple right,” she added. “Seriously, when you need it, you need it.”
Long gas lines and panic buying as Hurricane Ian heads towards Florida
Gas prices have held steady
A dire warning as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for hundreds of thousands of people as Hurricane Ian charts a path towards the west coast of Florida with severe winds, flash flooding, storm surge and possible tornadoes.
Governor Ron DeSantis warned Floridians to prepare but not panic during a Monday briefing after the storm was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.
“This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Governor DeSantis said. He added that the hurricane’s path was still uncertain meaning that it could “wobble” in or away from the peninsula.
Louise Boyle has the full report.
Hurricane Ian evacuations underway as Florida braces for impact: ‘Get out right now’
The powerful system nearing western Cuba on Monday evening
How is climate change impacting Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian became a Category 2 storm on Monday, bearing down on the Cayman Islands and Cuba as Floridians were warned to “be ready” for extreme weather in the coming days.
After months with few notable storms, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is in full swing. As Florida prepares for the incoming weather event, Atlantic Canada is recovering from post-tropical cyclone Fiona which made landfall in Nova Scotia early on Saturday.
As the world’s average temperature increases and sea levels rise, hurricanes are expected to become stronger — and the damage more catastrophic, scientists say.
Ethan Freedman has more.
Hurricane season is in full swing. Here’s why storms are getting stronger
As Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, Atlantic Canada is recovering from post-tropical cyclone Fiona
Two views on Hurricane Ian as storm approaches Florida
As night falls over Florida ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian, here are two views on the growing storm.
One comes from government satellites and another from social media users.
Read the latest update on Hurricane Ian from Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has released his latest update on the strengthening Hurricane Ian.
It contains detailed information on storm surges, school closures, and more.
Storm surge could reach 10 feet in Tampa area
“There’s an old phrase: you hide from wind, but you run from water,” Richard Olson, director of extreme events research at Florida International University (FIU), told The Independent earlier this year. “Water kills more people than wind in a hurricane.”
That’s why Floridians are especially worried about the forecast from Hurricane Ian.
When the now-Category 2 storm hits Florida during the middle of this week, it could bring up to 10 feet of storm surge flooing to places like Tampa Bay, causing extreme damage along Florida’s low-lying coastal areas.
For more on Dr Olson’s work studying storm behaviour, here’s our piece from March.
Florida researchers are building a facility to test future of mega hurricanes
The climate crisis is making hurricanes stronger, so a new project aims to create the country’s most powerful hurricane simulator, Josh Marcus writes
School closures announced as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Multiple school districts in Florida are canceling classes as Hurricane Ian heads toward the state.
Baker, Columbia, and Putnam counties have all decided to close their schools later this week, News4 reports, as have districts in Hillsborough, Manatee, and Pinellas counties.
“Many factors are considered when opening a shelter, so even if our community experiences minimal physical effects from the storm, our district plays an important role,” Putnam Schools wrote in a statement. “School administrators manage the operations of the shelters, bus drivers support the transportation of some community members, food service teams provide meals to shelter occupants, and our custodial, maintenance and IT teams work to keep our facilities in order throughout the event.”
Hurricane Ian demonstrates the climate-driven perils of ‘rapid intensification'
Hurricane Ian is offering a telling picture of our climate crisis age.
The storm has been rapidly intensifying as it passes through the Carribbean, expected to transform from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in an unprecedented 72 hours.
“A now climate change driven, once rare phenomenon, rapid intensification could rapidly intensify Ian going over the Gulf of Mexico’s hot waters,” director of the Climate Emergency Institute, said on Monday on Twitter.
Here’s our recent report on how warming oceans are driving stronger—and more deadly—storms.
Climate leaders sound alarm over Hurricane Fiona’s ‘devastating consequences’
‘It really drives home the importance of taking action now’
