Rain and winds have lashed Cuba’s western tip as Hurricane Ian gained strength.

Authorities in Cuba have evacuated 50,000 people, set up at least 55 shelters, and rushed in emergency personnel.

Measures have also been taken to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region ahead of Ian’s expected landfall early on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, mandatory evacuations are also underway in parts of Florida amid warnings of life-threatening conditions from the category 4 storm in the coming days.

The US National Hurricane Center said that Ian won’t linger over Cuba but will slow down over the Gulf of Mexico, growing wider and stronger, “which will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.”

There is risk of flash flooding, strong winds, storm surge of up to 10 feet, and possible isolated tornadoes along Florida’s Gulf Coast with impacts beginning up to 36 hours before the peak.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has warned people to prepare but not panic.

“This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Governor DeSantis said.

On Monday night, Ian was moving towards the western tip of Cuba, with top sustained winds increasing to 105 mph (165 km/h).