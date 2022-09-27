Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1664257472

Hurricane Ian - live: Fears of ‘major disaster’ as Cuba and Florida brace for category 4 storm

Follow live updates as category four storm Hurricane Ian is set to hit Cuba

Louise Boyle,Sravasti Dasgupta
Tuesday 27 September 2022 06:44
Comments
Central Florida stores struggle to keep water on shelves ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

Rain and winds have lashed Cuba’s western tip as Hurricane Ian gained strength.

Authorities in Cuba have evacuated 50,000 people, set up at least 55 shelters, and rushed in emergency personnel.

Measures have also been taken to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region ahead of Ian’s expected landfall early on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, mandatory evacuations are also underway in parts of Florida amid warnings of life-threatening conditions from the category 4 storm in the coming days.

The US National Hurricane Center said that Ian won’t linger over Cuba but will slow down over the Gulf of Mexico, growing wider and stronger, “which will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.”

There is risk of flash flooding, strong winds, storm surge of up to 10 feet, and possible isolated tornadoes along Florida’s Gulf Coast with impacts beginning up to 36 hours before the peak.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has warned people to prepare but not panic.

“This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Governor DeSantis said.

On Monday night, Ian was moving towards the western tip of Cuba, with top sustained winds increasing to 105 mph (165 km/h).

Recommended

1664255726

Rain and winds lashed Cuba’s western tip as Hurricane Ian gained strength. Authorities have evacuated 50,000 people, reported the Associated Press.

Officials in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province set up 55 shelters and rushed in emergency personnel.

Authorities have also taken measures to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region ahead of Ian’s expected landfall early today.

The US National Hurricane Centre said the island’s west coast could see as much as 14 feet (4.3 metres) of storm surge.

“Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane-force winds, also life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall,” hurricane centre senior specialist Daniel Brown said.

After passing Cuba, Ian is forecast to strengthen further over the Gulf of Mexico before reaching Florida as early tomorrow as a Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h).

View at the sea in Batabano, Mayabeque province, on September 26, 2022, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Sravasti Dasgupta27 September 2022 06:15
1664252152

Hurricane Ian: A historic storm

Hurricane Ian is historic for a number of reasons.

It’s rapid ascension from tropical storm to a likely Category 4 hurricane in a span of a few days is historic enough, a sign of our climate-changed times.

The hurricane also marks the first direct hurricane hit in Tampa and St Petersburg Florida since 1921.

“Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley told residents of Tampa at a news conference on Monday.

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 05:15
1664249452

ICYMI: Long gas lines and panic buying as Hurricane Ian heads towards Florida

Floridians faced long lines at gas stations and empty shelves as residents prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, a storm expected to reach Category 4 by the time it makes landfall in the Sunshine State later this week.

Lengthy queues were reported throughout the weekend in locations like Pasco County, north of Tampa, Tallahassee and Daytona Beach.

Alicia Socker of Lee County told WINK News she had encountered multiple “no gas” signs as she searched for fuel on Monday.

“No gas. Next gas station on the left, no gas next station in front of Publix, no gas,” she said, before eventually locating a Circle K station with supplies.

“If it was $8 a gallon, I would have gotten a couple right,” she added. “Seriously, when you need it, you need it.”

More details here.

Long gas lines and panic buying as Hurricane Ian heads towards Florida

Gas prices have held steady

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 04:30
1664246752

A dire warning as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for hundreds of thousands of people as Hurricane Ian charts a path towards the west coast of Florida with severe winds, flash flooding, storm surge and possible tornadoes.

Governor Ron DeSantis warned Floridians to prepare but not panic during a Monday briefing after the storm was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.

“This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Governor DeSantis said. He added that the hurricane’s path was still uncertain meaning that it could “wobble” in or away from the peninsula.

Louise Boyle has the full report.

Hurricane Ian evacuations underway as Florida braces for impact: ‘Get out right now’

The powerful system nearing western Cuba on Monday evening

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 03:45
1664244052

How is climate change impacting Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian became a Category 2 storm on Monday, bearing down on the Cayman Islands and Cuba as Floridians were warned to “be ready” for extreme weather in the coming days.

After months with few notable storms, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is in full swing. As Florida prepares for the incoming weather event, Atlantic Canada is recovering from post-tropical cyclone Fiona which made landfall in Nova Scotia early on Saturday.

As the world’s average temperature increases and sea levels rise, hurricanes are expected to become stronger — and the damage more catastrophic, scientists say.

Ethan Freedman has more.

Hurricane season is in full swing. Here’s why storms are getting stronger

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, Atlantic Canada is recovering from post-tropical cyclone Fiona

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 03:00
1664241052

Two views on Hurricane Ian as storm approaches Florida

As night falls over Florida ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian, here are two views on the growing storm.

One comes from government satellites and another from social media users.

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 02:10
1664239880

Read the latest update on Hurricane Ian from Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has released his latest update on the strengthening Hurricane Ian.

It contains detailed information on storm surges, school closures, and more.

Get all the information here.

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 01:51
1664239074

Storm surge could reach 10 feet in Tampa area

“There’s an old phrase: you hide from wind, but you run from water,” Richard Olson, director of extreme events research at Florida International University (FIU), told The Independent earlier this year. “Water kills more people than wind in a hurricane.”

That’s why Floridians are especially worried about the forecast from Hurricane Ian.

When the now-Category 2 storm hits Florida during the middle of this week, it could bring up to 10 feet of storm surge flooing to places like Tampa Bay, causing extreme damage along Florida’s low-lying coastal areas.

For more on Dr Olson’s work studying storm behaviour, here’s our piece from March.

Florida researchers are building a facility to test future of mega hurricanes

The climate crisis is making hurricanes stronger, so a new project aims to create the country’s most powerful hurricane simulator, Josh Marcus writes

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 01:37
1664237872

School closures announced as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

Multiple school districts in Florida are canceling classes as Hurricane Ian heads toward the state.

Baker, Columbia, and Putnam counties have all decided to close their schools later this week, News4 reports, as have districts in Hillsborough, Manatee, and Pinellas counties.

“Many factors are considered when opening a shelter, so even if our community experiences minimal physical effects from the storm, our district plays an important role,” Putnam Schools wrote in a statement. “School administrators manage the operations of the shelters, bus drivers support the transportation of some community members, food service teams provide meals to shelter occupants, and our custodial, maintenance and IT teams work to keep our facilities in order throughout the event.”

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 01:17
1664236972

Hurricane Ian demonstrates the climate-driven perils of ‘rapid intensification'

Hurricane Ian is offering a telling picture of our climate crisis age.

The storm has been rapidly intensifying as it passes through the Carribbean, expected to transform from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in an unprecedented 72 hours.

“A now climate change driven, once rare phenomenon, rapid intensification could rapidly intensify Ian going over the Gulf of Mexico’s hot waters,” director of the Climate Emergency Institute, said on Monday on Twitter.

Here’s our recent report on how warming oceans are driving stronger—and more deadly—storms.

Climate leaders sound alarm over Hurricane Fiona’s ‘devastating consequences’

‘It really drives home the importance of taking action now’

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 01:02

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in