An Indian rikshaw puller works during a hot afternoon in Kolkata, eastern India, 19 April 2022 (EPA)

India and Pakistan are bracing for a worsening and potentially deadly heatwave as temperatures in large parts of the south Asian subcontinent crossed 44 degrees Celsius.

The rising temperature also drew concerns from the Indian prime minister, who warned against the increased risk of fires.

“Temperatures are rising rapidly in the country, and rising much earlier than usual,” Narendra Modi told heads of India’s state governments in an online conference.

An unusually early heatwave has already brought extreme temperatures to a large swath of India’s northwest this month, with the country recording the hottest March in last 122 years.

There is no relief in sight, as further extreme heat is forecast to hit parts of the country, as well as parts of Pakistan, later this week.