India and Pakistan are bracing for a worsening and potentially deadly heatwave as temperatures in large parts of the south Asian subcontinent crossed 44 degrees Celsius.
The rising temperature also drew concerns from the Indian prime minister, who warned against the increased risk of fires.
“Temperatures are rising rapidly in the country, and rising much earlier than usual,” Narendra Modi told heads of India’s state governments in an online conference.
An unusually early heatwave has already brought extreme temperatures to a large swath of India’s northwest this month, with the country recording the hottest March in last 122 years.
There is no relief in sight, as further extreme heat is forecast to hit parts of the country, as well as parts of Pakistan, later this week.
Massive fire engulfs landfill in Delhi
A massive fire engulfed one of the capital’s mountainous rubbish dumps on Tuesday as the temperature soared past 40C.
The authorities are struggling to douse the fire at the sprawling Bhalswa site to the north of the capital — one of three mega-landfills servicing the city— creating hazardous conditions for workers who had begun the dangerous process of salvaging garbage from the fire.
Officials say that the landfill caught fire after the highly combustible methane gas generating from the decaying organic waste spontaneously ignited.
“As the temperature rises, so does the amount of methane gas generated,” explains Aarti Khosla, the director of Climate Trends, an NGO working on environmental issues.
“It is a natural process and has happened before. But because right now the temperatures are very high in Delhi, yesterday’s accident was precipitated by that.”
Modi warns against risk of fire as India burns at 44C
As extreme heat swept across large parts of India, prime minister Narendra Modi warned the countrymen against the increased risk of fire.
“Temperatures are rising rapidly in the country, and rising much earlier than usual,” Mr Modi told heads of India’s state governments in an online conference.
More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related health effects, scientists as the temperatures in Delhi soared past 40C and are forecast to linger around 44C until Sunday, with peak summer heat still to come before cooling monsoon rains arrive in June.
