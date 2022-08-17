Fifth set of human remains found at Lake Mead

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another set of human remains has been found in Lake Mead, the latest in a series of discoveries this summer.

Human skeletal remains were found on Monday around Swim Beach in Nevada, near Las Vegas, the National Parks Service (NPS) said.

This marks the fifth time human remains have been discovered around the lake this summer. Ongoing drought in the western US has been pushing water levels to unprecedented lows this year.

In addition to this Monday, remains have been found at Swim Beach on 6 August and 25 July. The first body, found in a barrel, was spotted on 1 May, with another spotted a few days later.

Park rangers are recovering the new remains with support from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and an investigation is ongoing, NPS said.

The first recovered body is believed to be a homicide victim from the late 1970s to early 1980s.

Lake Mead is the country’s largest reservoir, sitting on the border of Nevada and Arizona. It was formed after construction of the Hoover Dam along the Colorado River.

This year, drought has pushed water levels to unprecedented lows, shrinking the lake and revealing parts of the landscape that have been underwater since the dam was first constructed.

In addition to bodies, sinking waters have revealed a boat from the time of the Second World War that had sunk years ago.

Every corner of Nevada is experiencing drought conditions, with over 99 per cent of the state in “severe” drought, according to the US government’s drought monitor.

This is a breaking story, more to follow