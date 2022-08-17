Fifth set of human remains found at Lake Mead
Another set of human remains has been found in Lake Mead, the latest in a series of discoveries this summer.
Human skeletal remains were found on Monday around Swim Beach in Nevada, near Las Vegas, the National Parks Service (NPS) said.
This marks the fifth time human remains have been discovered around the lake this summer. Ongoing drought in the western US has been pushing water levels to unprecedented lows this year.
In addition to this Monday, remains have been found at Swim Beach on 6 August and 25 July. The first body, found in a barrel, was spotted on 1 May, with another spotted a few days later.
Park rangers are recovering the new remains with support from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and an investigation is ongoing, NPS said.
The first recovered body is believed to be a homicide victim from the late 1970s to early 1980s.
Lake Mead is the country’s largest reservoir, sitting on the border of Nevada and Arizona. It was formed after construction of the Hoover Dam along the Colorado River.
This year, drought has pushed water levels to unprecedented lows, shrinking the lake and revealing parts of the landscape that have been underwater since the dam was first constructed.
In addition to bodies, sinking waters have revealed a boat from the time of the Second World War that had sunk years ago.
Every corner of Nevada is experiencing drought conditions, with over 99 per cent of the state in “severe” drought, according to the US government’s drought monitor.
This is a breaking story, more to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies