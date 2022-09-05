Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson and the soon-to-be prime minister Liz Truss will fly separately to meet the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday doubling the carbon emissions of their journeys.

The estimated carbon footprint of a flight from London Heathrow to Aberdeen International Airport is around 196 kg of carbon dioxide, while a train ticket from London Kings Cross to Aberdeen emits around 29.5 kg.

The pair are not expected to fly on commercial flights, as the schedule may need to change depending on the Queen’s timetable and the weather,The Independent understands.

The Independent understands that the reason they’re travelling separately to Scotland is for “security reasons” and that Ms Truss will then fly back down to London while Mr Johnson is headed to an unknown destination.

“Flying on a private jet is probably the worst thing that the new PM can do for the environment, and is especially poor form on her first day,” said Matt Finch, UK director of the Transport and Environment Network, which campaigns for clean transport in Europe.

He added that it was possible for Ms Truss to take a commercial flight or a train up to Balmoral. “In the middle of a cost of living crisis, some form of energy sobriety would be a sign of respect for the British people.”

Private jets are five to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes per passenger, and are significantly more polluting than trains, according to the Transport and Environment Network.

Flying separately to Balmoral on private aircraft means Ms Truss and Mr Johnson would together emit somewhere between 1,960 kg and 5,488 kg more carbon than if had they taken commercial flights.

Flying home, Ms Truss would then emit somewhere between 980 kg and 2,744 kg more carbon emissions than if she had taken a commercial flight. It remains unclear where Mr Johnson is headed.

If they were to both take the train, they would have saved somewhere between 2,293kg and 5,821kg.

The Queen will receive Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

The Independent has contacted Ms Truss’ team and Number 10 for comment.