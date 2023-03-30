Jump to content

Liveupdated1680188376

Minnesota train derailment – latest: Town evacuated after ethanol in cars catch fire in Raymond

The freight train was carrying ethanol and corn syrup

Louise Boyle
Thursday 30 March 2023 15:59
<p>The freight train derailment in Minnesota on Thursday, 30th March </p>

The freight train derailment in Minnesota on Thursday, 30th March

Hundreds of Minnesotan residents have been evacuated from their homes after a freight train derailed in the early hours of Thursday.

Some 22 cars, carrying ethanol and corn syrup, came off the rails in the town of Raymond. Several burst into flames, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents in the immediate vicinity were order to leave their homes and a half-mile evacuation zone was set up around the crash site.

Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz said on Thursday morning that he had been briefed on the train derailment situation unfolding in Raymond and was “on my way to the site”.

1680188180

Watch: Train wreck engulfed in flames in Minnesota

Train wreck engulfed by flames after 22-carriage derailment in Minnesota
Louise Boyle30 March 2023 15:56
1680187108

Minnesota Governor on way to scene of derailment

He also said that he had a phone call with Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the situation.

He also said that he had a phone call with Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the situation.

“The state stands ready to protect the health and safety of the community,” he added.

Louise Boyle30 March 2023 15:38
1680186891

Pictured: The burn site in snow-covered rural Minnesota

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a train derailment early on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Raymond

(KTSP via AP)
Louise Boyle30 March 2023 15:34
1680185465

No injuries or fatalities reported, say Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the trail derailment, Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday.

The Federal Railroad Administraion (FRA) is on the ground following the BNSF train crash to monitor the incident, he added.

Louise Boyle30 March 2023 15:11

