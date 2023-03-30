The freight train derailment in Minnesota on Thursday, 30th March

Hundreds of Minnesotan residents have been evacuated from their homes after a freight train derailed in the early hours of Thursday.

Some 22 cars, carrying ethanol and corn syrup, came off the rails in the town of Raymond. Several burst into flames, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents in the immediate vicinity were order to leave their homes and a half-mile evacuation zone was set up around the crash site.

Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz said on Thursday morning that he had been briefed on the train derailment situation unfolding in Raymond and was “on my way to the site”.