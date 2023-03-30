Minnesota train derailment – latest: Town evacuated after ethanol in cars catch fire in Raymond
The freight train was carrying ethanol and corn syrup
Hundreds of Minnesotan residents have been evacuated from their homes after a freight train derailed in the early hours of Thursday.
Some 22 cars, carrying ethanol and corn syrup, came off the rails in the town of Raymond. Several burst into flames, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.
Residents in the immediate vicinity were order to leave their homes and a half-mile evacuation zone was set up around the crash site.
Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz said on Thursday morning that he had been briefed on the train derailment situation unfolding in Raymond and was “on my way to the site”.
Watch: Train wreck engulfed in flames in Minnesota
Minnesota Governor on way to scene of derailment
He also said that he had a phone call with Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the situation.
“The state stands ready to protect the health and safety of the community,” he added.
Pictured: The burn site in snow-covered rural Minnesota
No injuries or fatalities reported, say Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg
No injuries or fatalities were reported in the trail derailment, Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday.
The Federal Railroad Administraion (FRA) is on the ground following the BNSF train crash to monitor the incident, he added.
