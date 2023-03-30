Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of Minnesota residents have been evacuated from their homes after a train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed overnight, sparking a large fire.

Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the Burlington Northern Santa Fe cargo train derailed at around 1am on Thursday morning in the town of Raymond, Minnesota.

Several train cars – carrying mixed freight including ethanol and corn syrup – burst into flames, the sheriff’s office said.

Multiple fire departments and first responders were deployed to the scene where they have been battling to bring the blaze under control.

Local residents were told to evacuate their homes in the nearby area, with a half-mile evacuation zone set up around the crash site.

So far, there have been no reported injuries.

An emergency collection site has been set up at the Central Minnesotan Christian School in nearby Prinsburg for evacuated residents in need of a place to go.

As of around 5am, the sheriff’s office said that the site remained active as the fire was being contained.

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the town of Raymond until further notice.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted that the Federal Railroad Administration had responded to the scene to assist with the incident.

“FRA is on the ground after a BNSF train carrying ethanol derailed early this morning, leading to an evacuation in the area of Raymond, MN,” he tweeted.

“At present no injuries or fatalities have been reported. We are tracking closely as more details emerge and will be involved in investigaton.”

Raymond Fire Department said that anyone looking to help can drop off bottled water and snacks for the firefighters at a local church in Prinsburg.

Fire rages in Raymond, Minnesota, after train carrying ethanol derails (WCCO)

“Several people have asked how they can help, so this is what you can do! The City of Raymond is not accessible to the public, so Unity Church in Prinsburg is willing to be a drop off location for bottled water and snacks for the firemen. These brave souls have been working hard for hours already, and have several hours of work ahead for them. Any help in the way of bottled water and nourishment would be appreciated,” the department said in a Facebook post.

This marks the latest train derailment across America in recent months, after an incident in Ohio sparked serious health concerns for residents.

In early February, a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous vinyl chloride derailed in the village of East Palestine.

Officials carried out a controlled burn of the materials to prevent an explosion.

After that, several residents reported health issues such as rashes and breathing difficulties, creating fears about the long-term impact of the disaster.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now pushing for increased rail safety standards.