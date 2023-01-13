Morrisons turns off lights to help meet climate goals

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morrisons has begun turning off some lights in its stores in a bid to reduce energy consumption and meet its climate targets.

The “quieter hours” policy will be put in place following a successful trial last year and will be rolled out at stores across the country.

A spokesperson said: “As part of our commitment to have net zero carbon emissions from our own operations by 2035 we are looking carefully at energy use in-store.

“Since 2018 we have been running "quieter hours" with reduced levels of lighting and sound for customers with reduced sensory needs including autism which has been very popular.”

The spokesperson added: “Following an instore trial last year, Morrisons supermarkets will begin rolling out the "Quieter Hour" lower levels of lighting in store.”

Morrisons is not the only UK firm cutting back on energy, which will not only help the environment but also save money.

Last month, John Lewis said it would turn down the heating in its department stores and Waitrose said it would dim lights to bring energy bills under control.

Heating and electricity costs have been rising since most countries came out of Covid lockdowns, resulting in a spike in demand for gas.

Costs have been exacerbated by Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, which drove up the wholesale price of oil and gas. A large proportion of electricity in the UK is generated by gas.