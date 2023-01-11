UK’s cheapest supermarket in 2022 revealed amid cost of living crisis

Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket in the UK for the second year in a row.

The German chain edged rival Lidl to the crown, ranking top of a list compiled by consumer experts Which?

Prices across eight major supermarkets - Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose - were tracked for each month last year.

Aldi came out cheapest from June to December, making it the most affordable for 2022 overall.

Lidl was named cheapest for the other five months, from January to May, with Waitrose coming out the most expensive.

