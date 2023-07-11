New York declares emergency as Vermont braces for ‘catastrophic’ flooding – latest updates
Woman in her 30s dies after being washed away in Hudson Valley as she tries to escape flooded home
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York
Large swathes of land in the US northeast are covered with water after heavy rains washed out roads, forcing evacuations and halting travel.
At least one death has been confirmed so far by authorities – a woman in her 30s who was killed in New York‘s Hudson Valley as she tried to escape her flooded home with her dog.
Hudson Valley saw up to 10 inches of rain just on Sunday, an amount that usually falls throughout the three months of summer.
Large parts of New York City were under heavy rains warning overnight while 11 million people in New England remained under alerts.
Dozens of people were trapped in their cars and homes as rescue services carried out operations throughout the day to move people to safer places.
“Dangerous, widespread flash flooding from excessive rainfall is expected across New England through Tuesday morning; Highest risk for Vermont with expected impacts to transit routes,” the National Weather Service warned.
Flooding hit Vermont’s state capital, with Montpelier town manager Bill Fraser estimating on Monday night that knee-high waters had reached much of downtown and were expected to rise a couple of more feet during the night.
Flood damage so far stands at $3-5bn
The devastating floods that hit New York and the entire northeast coast of the US have already wrought billions of dollars of flood damage, reports from private organisation shows.
While the authorities haven't yet released a combined figure of all the damages across states, private forecaster AccuWeather estimated damages and economic losses stood at $3bn to $5bn, preliminarily, based on its own method of evaluation.
'This is an all-hands-on-deck event' says governor as New York and Vermont hardest hit by floods
New York and Vermont were the hardest-hit states as torrential downpours lash large parts of the US northeast, leading to floods and widespread damage.
More precipitation was expected overnight until morning, creating further flood hazards, the National Weather Service said.
Vermont officials were calling the flooding the worst since Hurricane Irene reached the state as a tropical storm in 2011.
"This is an all-hands-on-deck" event, Vermont governor Phil Scott told a news conference.
Parts of Vermont had already received between 7 and 8 inches (17 and 20 cm) of rain, turning streets into raging rivers.
In New York, more than 8 inches of rain fell from Sunday to yesterday in Stormville, a small town just over 50 miles (80 km) northeast of New York City.
Much of the New York flooding was along the Hudson River north of New York City including the Orange County town of West Point, home to the Army's US Military Academy.
Flash flooding expected across New England today
Flash flooding from excessive rainfall was expected across New England until Tuesday morning with Vermont facing the highest risk, forecasters said.
“Dangerous, widespread flash flooding from excessive rainfall is expected across New England through Tuesday morning; Highest risk for Vermont with expected impacts to transit routes," the National Weather Service warned.
Rainfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour, according to authorities.
The rain is expected to continue at least till the middle of this week with federal forecasters then determining whether another front is headed for New England.
Roads and homes submerged in knee-deep water in US east coast
Travel disrupted as 13 million people in the US north-east under flood alert
More than 13 million Americans are under flood watches and warnings from eastern New York state to Boston and Western Maine to the northeast, the National Weather Service said in its forecast yesterday, after storms that began over the weekend inundated rivers and streams.
More than 1,000 flights to and from airports across the region, including New York's LaGuardia and Boston's Logan, were delayed or cancelled yesterday due to the rains.
Amtrak suspended passenger train service between the state capital Albany and New York City after flooding damaged tracks, as did the Metro-North commuter railroad which shares some of the same track.
One killed, 50 rescued so far
Torrential downpours unleashed flash floods on the US northeast yesterday that washed out roadways, overwhelmed rivers, prompted 50 swift boat rescues and killed a woman who was swept away in front of her fiancé, officials said.
Mark Bosma, spokesperson for Vermont Emergency Management, told WCAX television
some 50 isolated people were rescued by swift boat.
On Sunday a woman in her 30s was swept away by floodwaters as she tried to leave her home with her dog on Sunday, officials said.
"Her fiancé literally saw her swept away," New York governor Kathy Hochul told a press conference in the town of Highland Falls.
State of emergency declared in Vermont
Rescue teams raced to Vermont yesterday after heavy downpours across the Northeast washed out roads and forced evacuations.
Torrents poured through the verdant landscape and small towns of the state after Vermont governor Philip Scott declared a state of emergency on Sunday.
He told a press conference that “this may be just the start of what we’ll see as rainfall continues and will worsen over the next several hours”.
The towns of Londonderry and Weston, Vermont were inaccessible
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog with the latest on flood alerts in the northeastern US coast. Stay tuned.
