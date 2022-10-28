Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Protestors shut down Park Avenue again on Friday as they continue a week of demonstrations on the climate crisis.

Activists could be seen on giant tripods blocking off all lanes of the street near the headquarters of JPMorgan Chase, one of the world’s largest banks.

The protests are criticizing the company’s financing of fossil fuels.

This shutdown is the fifth consecutive day of climate protests in New York, led by activist groups like New York Communities for Change and local branches of the Sunrise Movement and Extinction Rebellion.

This is a breaking story, more to follow