Climate activists occupy BlackRock headquarters on third day of New York protests
Climate activists have gathered inside the headquarters of financial investment firm BlackRock to protest what the company’s investment in fossil fuels.
This is the third straight day of climate protests in New York City, led by activist groups like New York Communities for Change (NYCC) and the New York chapters of the Sunrise Movement and Extinction Rebellion.
Video shows activists sitting down in front of escalators in the building holding banners that read things like “How dare you plunder the Earth?” and “Your greed = climate chaos.”
This is a breaking story, more to follow
