Climate activists block New York’s Park Avenue: ‘Tax the rich’

Protestors have blocked part of New York City’s Park Avenue, demanding action on the climate crisis and taxes on the wealthy.

Video shows activists being arrested as they blocked the street, famous for being the home of many of the city’s wealthiest residents.

“Our communities are living through a climate crisis and a housing crisis at the same time,” tweeted activist group New York Communities for Change. “@GovKathyHochul must #TaxTheRich for green affordable housing for all.”

The Independent has contacted a representative from New York Communities for Change for comment on more information.

One sign shaped like a check read “Tax The Rich For: Green Housing for All”, while another banner said “Climate Chaos Continues 10 Years After Sandy”, in reference to Superstorm Sandy, which barrelled into the region a decade ago.

A representative for the New York Police Department told The Independent that by 12:10 PM, 15 people had been arrested and all lanes of traffic had been reopened.

The action appeared to be part of a series of actions labelled “#OccupyParkAve” planned for this week. A tweet from the New York City chapter of activist group Extinction Rebellion on Monday said the week of action is being led by that group, New York Communities for Change and the New York City chapter of the Sunrise Movement.

On Monday, activists with some of these groups interrupted an interview of Senator Ted Cruz on The View in New York to protest the Texas Republican’s appearance on the show and ABC News’ coverage of the climate crisis.

One protestor at The View called Mr Cruz a “climate-denying piece of s***”, which received applause from some of the audience.

When asked for comment on Monday’s interview, a representative for Senator Ted Cruz pointed to the lawmaker’s comments during the taping. “I’m really glad you don’t have a Van Gogh on the wall,” Mr Cruz said after the protest quieted, apparently in reference to the recent action in London where protestors threw soup against a glass-covered Van Gogh painting.

Activists with Just Stop Oil in the UK have been doing daily protests to bring attention to the climate crisis, including the soup-throwing. Climate protestors have also thrown mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in Germany.

