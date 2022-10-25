Just Stop Oil protesters spray orange paint over fossil fuel lobbyist headquarters

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint over the front of 55 Tufton Street in London, an address which is home to a climate denial group and other right-wing think tanks.

Footage shows one man covering the steps, door and windows with paint.

“We’re on the streets of London because politics is broken. It was broken here in Tufton Street by shady, opaquely funded lobbyists who now stalk the corridors of power,” a spokesperson for the group said.

Their action comes after 55 Tufton Street was also targeted by Led By Donkeys last week.

