Just Stop Oil activists cover Bugatti and Ferrari car showrooms in London with paint
Climate activists target Mayfair showrooms
Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed orange paint over luxury car showrooms in London - including Bugatti and Ferrari.
A Bentley showroom in Mayfair was also affected by the action from the climate group.
Police have arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage following the protest on Wednesday morning.
