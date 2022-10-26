Just Stop Oil protests - live: Ferrari’s Mayfair showroom covered in paint by activists
It comes during climate group’s month of protests
Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint over Ferrari and Bentley luxury car showrooms in central London.
A Bugatti dealership was also targeted in the climate group’s action in Mayfair this morning.
One of the activists made a speech outside the dealerships covered in paint before journalists were ordered to move on.
“In what world is it OK to be buying and selling luxury cars when people can’t even afford to eat or heat their homes and when people all over the world are suffering and dying because of the devastating impacts of the climate crisis,” they said.
“The government needs to step up. Inequality is what is driving the climate crisis.”
It comes during a month of action which has seen activists block roads and stage protests to call for an end to all new oil and gas licenses.
The group has vowed to continue with protests until its demand is met.
Just Stop Oil shares video of paint protest
Here is Just Stop Oil’s post about the protest today:
Just Stop Oil sprays paint over Mayfair car showrooms
Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed orange paint over luxury car dealers in London - including Bugatti and Ferrari.
A Bentley showroom in Mayfair was also affected in the action from the climate group.
Full story here:
Just Stop Oil activists cover Bugatti and Ferrari showrooms in paint
Climate activists target Mayfair showrooms
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Just Stop Oil’s latest protests.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies