Liveupdated1666777790

Just Stop Oil protests - live: Ferrari’s Mayfair showroom covered in paint by activists

It comes during climate group’s month of protests

Zoe Tidman
Wednesday 26 October 2022 10:49
Comments
Just Stop Oil spray orange paint over Ferrari dealership

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint over Ferrari and Bentley luxury car showrooms in central London.

A Bugatti dealership was also targeted in the climate group’s action in Mayfair this morning.

One of the activists made a speech outside the dealerships covered in paint before journalists were ordered to move on.

“In what world is it OK to be buying and selling luxury cars when people can’t even afford to eat or heat their homes and when people all over the world are suffering and dying because of the devastating impacts of the climate crisis,” they said.

“The government needs to step up. Inequality is what is driving the climate crisis.”

It comes during a month of action which has seen activists block roads and stage protests to call for an end to all new oil and gas licenses.

The group has vowed to continue with protests until its demand is met.

1666777790

Just Stop Oil shares video of paint protest

Here is Just Stop Oil’s post about the protest today:

Zoe Tidman26 October 2022 10:49
1666776612

Just Stop Oil sprays paint over Mayfair car showrooms

Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed orange paint over luxury car dealers in London - including Bugatti and Ferrari.

A Bentley showroom in Mayfair was also affected in the action from the climate group.

Full story here:

Just Stop Oil activists cover Bugatti and Ferrari showrooms in paint

Climate activists target Mayfair showrooms

Zoe Tidman26 October 2022 10:30
1666776539

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Just Stop Oil’s latest protests.

Zoe Tidman26 October 2022 10:28

