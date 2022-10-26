✕ Close Just Stop Oil spray orange paint over Ferrari dealership

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint over Ferrari and Bentley luxury car showrooms in central London.

A Bugatti dealership was also targeted in the climate group’s action in Mayfair this morning.

One of the activists made a speech outside the dealerships covered in paint before journalists were ordered to move on.

“In what world is it OK to be buying and selling luxury cars when people can’t even afford to eat or heat their homes and when people all over the world are suffering and dying because of the devastating impacts of the climate crisis,” they said.

“The government needs to step up. Inequality is what is driving the climate crisis.”

It comes during a month of action which has seen activists block roads and stage protests to call for an end to all new oil and gas licenses.

The group has vowed to continue with protests until its demand is met.