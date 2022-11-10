M25 traffic - live: Just Stop Oil protesters close part of motorway for fourth day
National Highways is working to get the motorway flowing as usual
Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted the M25 for the fourth day in a row on Thursday morning.
Essex Police said a woman had been arrested while trying to climb an overhead gantry close to junction 28, near Brentwood, while Surrey Police said officers had responded to activists on the gantry at junction eight.
It comes after Essex Police chief constable BJ Harrington warned it is "only a matter of time" before someone is killed during a Just Stop Oil protest.
And Rishi Sunak has said his government is “moving ahead” with legislation to give the police the powers they need to stop protests such as Just Stop Oil.
“It's causing mass misery for the public, as we've seen today, even putting lives in danger and stopping emergency services from going about their work,” a spokesman for the prime minister said.
But police are facing criticism for over reach, after arresting a number of journalists who were covering the protests.
In the last week a photographer and an LBC reporter were both detained while reporting on the demonstrations.
Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted the M25 for a fourth day in a row.
Essex Police said a woman had been arrested while trying to climb an overhead gantry close to junction 28, near Brentwood, while Surrey Police said officers had responded to activists on the gantry at junction eight.
Essex Police said: “We have arrested a woman attempting to climb a gantry approximately 1.5 miles before J28 on the M25 clockwise track. One lane was closed for a short time as officers responded to the situation. All lanes between junctions 28 and 29 are now open.”
Surrey Police tweeted: “Officers are on scene and dealing with activists who have climbed the gantry at Junction 8 on the M25. The road has been closed anti-clockwise.”
Rishi Sunak has joined calls for press freedom after journalists were arrested at Just Stop Oil protests
Rishi Sunak has joined police chiefs in calling for press freedom after it emerged journalists have been arrested and held in custody during Just Stop Oil protests.
Charlotte Lynch, of LBC, told of her "terrifying" five hours in a police cell, a day after documentary maker Rich Felgate and photographer Tom Bowles were arrested for reporting on the activists on the M25 in Hertfordshire.
Mr Sunak said it is "vital" that journalists are able to do their job freely, "without restriction", as the chief constable of Hertfordshire Police called for a review into the arrests.
‘Only a matter of time’ before someone dies during Just Stop Oil protest, Essex police chief warns
Essex Police chief constable BJ Harrington said it is “only a matter of time” before someone is killed during a Just Stop Oil protest.
He told the Daily Telegraph: "We have been telling Just Stop Oil all the time that motorways are dangerous places and people will and do get killed."
Asked about the incident in which an officer was injured on the M25 on Wednesday morning, he said: “It's devastating. Our officers have been out there doing the best they can to protect the public and keep the roads moving.
“As a result of their bravery and commitment, one of them gets hurt.”
He went on: “I think it is only a matter of time before somebody gets killed.
“The only way this is going to stop is if Just Stop Oil frankly grow up and realise they are putting people's lives at risk.”
Rishi Sunak says government ‘moving ahead’ with policy to give police power to stop protesters
Rishi Sunak has said his government is “moving ahead” with legislation to give the police the powers they need to stop protests such as Just Stop Oil.
His comments came after Conservative MP for Runnymede and Weybridge Ben Spencer said in the Commons: “Today Just Stop Oil protesters have been on the M25, causing disruption and misery to my constituents, including causing problems of access to my local hospital.
“Does my right honourable friend agree with me rather than illegal stunts that endanger lives, these protesters should look at our records of delivery on net-zero, from renewables to the Glasgow climate pact, and work constructively with us to deliver on our environmental ambitions?”
The prime minister replied: “I completely agree with my honourable friend and I sympathise with his hard-working constituents who are having to deal with this kind of disruption.
“That's why we are moving ahead with legislation to give the police the powers they need to stop this type of extremist protesting, disrupting the lives of working people, and I very much hope the party opposite actually join us in supporting those changes.”
ICYMI: Journalist arrested covering Just Stop Oil M25 protest tells of ‘terrifying’ five hours in cell
A radio journalist has spoken of the “terrifying” five hours she endured in a police cell after being arrested while reporting on a Just Stop Oil protest.
Charlotte Lynch, of LBC, had been reporting on the activists from a road bridge over junction 21 of the M25, in Hertfordshire, on Tuesday, for around 45 minutes when she was approached and questioned by two officers.
After showing them a press card and having explained she was reporting on the demonstration, the officers handcuffed her, took her phone and arrested her on conspiracy to commit a public nuisance.
Two protesters charged over disruption
Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been charged over disruption on the M25, Essex Police has said.
Charlotte Kirin, 53, of Peckham Street, Bury St Edmunds, and 55-year-old Paul Bleach, of Locarno Road, Portsmouth, were charged with intentionally recklessly causing a public nuisance.
On Tuesday, they were arrested at junctions 31 and 27 of the M25 respectively. Both are expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Three plead guilty to causing a public nuisance in M25 protests
Three people have pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance following serious disruption to motorists on the M25, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.
They are among 22 people charged as part of a joint operation involving the Metropolitan Police, Essex Police, Surrey Police, Kent Police and Hertfordshire Police.
Parts of M25 starting to reopen
Essex Police has confirmed the last protester has been brought down and arrested
The force said in a statement: Thank you to everyone for your patience. We are working at speed with National Highways to open roads as quickly as possible, but we do understand how frustrating this has been. Thanks to those who arrested these individuals.”
Police secure another protester and open part of motorway at reduced speed limit
Police have secured another protestor on top of a gantry at J29-30 and have reopened the section in the anticlockwise direction.
Essex Police said: “We have secured this person and are working to bring him down. Junction 30 to 29 (anti-clockwise) has been reopened, with a speed limit of 40mph.”
