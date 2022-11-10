✕ Close Just Stop Oil activist dangles legs over M25 gantry on second day of protests

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted the M25 for the fourth day in a row on Thursday morning.

Essex Police said a woman had been arrested while trying to climb an overhead gantry close to junction 28, near Brentwood, while Surrey Police said officers had responded to activists on the gantry at junction eight.

It comes after Essex Police chief constable BJ Harrington warned it is "only a matter of time" before someone is killed during a Just Stop Oil protest.

And Rishi Sunak has said his government is “moving ahead” with legislation to give the police the powers they need to stop protests such as Just Stop Oil.

“It's causing mass misery for the public, as we've seen today, even putting lives in danger and stopping emergency services from going about their work,” a spokesman for the prime minister said.

But police are facing criticism for over reach, after arresting a number of journalists who were covering the protests.

In the last week a photographer and an LBC reporter were both detained while reporting on the demonstrations.