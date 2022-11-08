M25 blocked by Just Stop Oil protesters as police warn drivers to avoid the area

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked the M25 for the second day running, with rush hour traffic brought to a standstill.

The motorway is blocked anticlockwise at Junction 31 for Lakeside in Essex after protesters climbed gantries at the M1 junction.

Hertfordshire Police has warned commuters to avoid the area and find alternative routes to travel while Surrey Police said it is on the scene this morning.

Officers have also reminded drivers not to ignore red crosses indicating motorway closures.

A spokesperson from the Hertfordshire force said: “We are responding to reports of protest activity at junction 20 (Kings Langley) of the #M25.

“Officers are at the scene. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route where possible.”

Surrey Police added: “Officers are on scene and dealing with protesters who have climbed on to motorway gantries between J8-9 and J12-13 along the M25 this morning.

“Traffic is currently stopped in both directions at these junctions. Thanks for your patience, we’ll update as soon as possible.”

Activists shut down sections of the same motorway by climbing onto gantries during rush hour just yesterday.

A stretch of road between Junctions 6 and 7 in Surrey and the key Junction 25 in Waltham Cross were closed as police dealt with demonstrations on Monday morning.

Activists also targeted other locations along the motorway circling Greater London in a call to end all new oil and gas licenses.

The continued disruption comes as the Metropolitan Police announced efforts on Sunday night to arrest the “mastermind” behind the plans and put an end to the disruption.

In an emotional video on Monday, one 24-year-old protester named Louise teared up as she told the camera: “I'm here because I don't have a future. And you might hate me for doing this, and you're entitled to hate me, but I wish you would direct all that anger and hatred at our government.

“They are betraying young people like me.”

She went on: “How many more people have to say 'we don't have a liveable future if you continue licensing oil and gas' for you to listen? Why does it take young people like me, up on a f*****g gantry on the M25, for you to listen?”

“It’s completely wrong to disrupt people’s lives this way,” business secretary Grant Shapps said, adding: “I hope that justice is served up to these people.”

On Sunday, the Met said it had carried out an investigation that gave it “strong reason” to suspect Just Stop Oil was planning to “disrupt major motorway road networks”.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that by the end of the day 35 people had been arrested.

More follows...