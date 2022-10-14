Just Stop Oil protester sprays paint over Met Police headquarters

A Just Stop Oil protester sprayed orange paint over the New Scotland Yard sign at the Met Police headquarters in London this Friday (14 October) while protesting against the arrest of the five environmental activists.

“We are holding peaceful protesters in prison and all they are doing is standing up to a corrupt Government and corporations,” protester Lora Johnson said.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that arrested 24 protesters on “suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage”.

Met Police added: “Several individuals ‘locked on’ or glued themselves on to the road surface. Specialist officers have now removed them and they are being taken into custody at various central London police stations.”

Sign up for our newsletters.