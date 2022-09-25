Storm Fiona - live: Hurricane continues to ravage Canada as death toll rises to 16 in Puerto Rico
Fiona made landfall in Canada on Saturday morning after taking 16 lives in Puerto Rico.
The storm, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone on Friday, first barrelled into the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia, with heavy rain drenching the region and hurricane-strength winds downing power lines and trees.
As Fiona continued on its destructive path through Canada’s eastern seaboard throughout the day, around a dozen homes were washed out to sea off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.
In one terrifying ordeal, a woman had to be rescued from the water when her home collapsed into the sea in the Channel-Port Aux Basques area.
Authorities said that they had received a report of another person being swept out to sea but were so far unable to confirm it.
This comes as more than half of Puerto Rico remains without power, five days on from when Hurricane Fiona wrought havoc across the island, killing up to eight people.
Meanwhile, Florida is bracing for a separate hurricane in the coming week. Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to build into a Category 3 hurricane before reaching the Sunshine State on Wednesday.
Canadian Prime Minister says country needs ‘more resilient infrastructure’ to withstand extreme weather events
The Canadian Hurricane Centre tweeted that Fiona had the lowest pressure ever recorded for a storm making landfall in Canada.
Forecasters had warned it could be one of the most powerful storms to hit the country.
“We’re getting more severe storms more frequently,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
He said more resilient infrastructure is needed to withstand extreme weather events, saying that what was once a one-in-100 year storm might now arrive every few years because of climate change.
“Things are only getting worse,” Mr Trudeau said.
Canadian military to help clean up Fiona's devastation
Canadian troops are being sent to assist in the recovery from the devastation of storm Fiona, which swept away houses, stripped off roofs, and knocked out power across the country’s Atlantic provinces.
On Saturday (24 September), defense minister Anita Anand said that troops would help remove fallen trees and other debris, restore transportation links and do whatever else is required for as long as it takes.
She didn’t specify how many troops would be deployed.
Animation captures moment Fiona made landfall in Canada
An animation has captured the moment post-tropical cyclone Fiona made landfall in Canada.
ECCC Weather Nova Scotia posted the graphic on Twitter.
“A 12 hour doppler radar animation of #Fiona as it made landfall overnight. Preliminary reports from Sydney airport with a gust to 140 km/hr, with other reports over 150 km/hr,” it tweeted.
According to local reports, Hurricane Fiona also killed at least two people in the Dominican Republic and one person in Guadeloupe.
According to an update from Puerto Rico’s Health Department, out of the 16 deaths that are “associated” with the hurricane, one has been classified as “direct” and three as “indirect.”
The remaining 12 are under investigation.
Death toll from Hurricane Fiona rises to 16 in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona has killed at least 16 people in Puerto Rico, according to the authorities.
The island is still recouping from the storm, which made its impact last weekend and left many residents without electricity or running water.
The death toll could increase as emergency personnel gain access to the hardest-hit areas.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency across parts of Sunshine State as another storm approaches.
The governor issued the emergency declaration for 24 Florida counties and urged residents to prepare for the incoming major weather event.
“The severity and track of Tropical Depression Nine will continue to evolve. Because of this and the potential for dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and the potential for isolated tornadic activity Governor DeSantis issued the State of Emergency for the following 24 counties,” his office announced on Friday.
“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations.”
The state’s National Guard has been activated to be on standby and Mr DeSantis has called on the federal government to also issue a pre-landfall emergency declaration as the storm encroaches.
Tropical Storm Ian developed over the Central Caribbean Sea this week and is forecast to hit Florida as a Category 3 hurricane by the middle of next week.
This comes at a time when Canada continues to be battered by Hurricane Fiona.
Fiona’s devastation in pictures:
Damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona on the Burnt Islands, in the Newfoundland and Labrador Province of Canada:
A dwelling submerged in water off the coast of the Burnt Islands:
Fallen trees lean against a house in Sydney, Nova Scotia:
Residents stand in flood waters following the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Shediac, New Brunswick:
The aftermath of Fiona in the Burnt Islands in Newfoundland:
Fiona dubbed Canada’s Hurricane Sandy
Fiona has been dubbed Canada’s Hurricane Sandy, with experts warning it will be one of the most powerful storms ever to his the country.
Chris Fogarty, a meteorologist for Canada’s Hurricane Centre, told CNN this week that Fiona “could be Canada’s version of Sandy”, pointing to the size and intensity of the now former hurricane.
Hurricane Sandy ravaged the East Coast of the US back in 2012, hammering 24 states incluing New York and New Jersey.
More than 230 people died and it caused an estimated $78.7bn in damage.
Half of Puerto Rico still without power five days on
Half of Puerto Rico is still without power more than five days after Hurricane Fiona barrelled into the island.
Many on the US territory are angry and incredulous, and calls are growing for the ouster of the island’s private electricity transmission and distribution company.
Fuel disruptions are worsening the situation, forcing grocery stores, gas stations and other businesses to close and leaving apartment buildings in the dark because there is no diesel for generators.
Many are questioning why it is taking so long to restore power since Fiona was a Category 1 storm that did not affect the entire island, and whose rain — not wind — inflicted the greatest damage.
“It’s not normal,” said Marcel Castro-Sitiriche, an electrical engineering professor at the University of Puerto Rico in Mayaguez. “They have not given a convincing explanation of what the problem is.”
