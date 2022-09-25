Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ for potential hurricane as Biden postpones visit
Follow live updates on the extreme weather event
Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.
The National Hurricane Center forecasts that Ian will become a hurricane by the end of Sunday as it moves across the Caribbean towards western Cuba.
By mid-week, the agency expects it will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.
On Saturday, President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for the state, authorising the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance.
The president has also postponed a trip to Fort Lauderdale which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.
His federal emergency declaration came as Governor Ron DeSantis also extended the state of emergency from 24 counties to the entire state and mobilised Florida’s National Guard.
As Florida prepares for the incoming weather event, Canada is starting to assess the damage and begin recovery efforts after being hammered by post-tropical cyclone Fiona on Saturday. Fiona, which was formerly a hurricane, left at least 16 dead in Puerto Rico.
Biden declares state of emergency in Florida and postpones visit
President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.
The president issued the emergency declaration on Saturday, authorising the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the SunShine State.
The announcement came after Mr Biden postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.
The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale before heading to Orlando to speak at a Democratic National Committee rally for Florida Democratic candidates.
It would have marked his first visit to the Sunshine State in more than a year.
Typhoon Noru Barrels into Philippines
While Canada assesses the damage from Storm Fiona and Florida braces for the incoming Storm Ian, the Philippines is also currently at the mercy of an extreme weather event.
Typhoon Noru barrelled into the northeastern part of the country on Sunday, slamming into the coastal town of Burdeos on Polillo Island in Quezon.
The powerful typhoon – which has wind speeds of 195 kilometers (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph) – is expected to chart a path of destruction up through the main Luzon Island overnight towards the capital.
Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes within the typhoon’s path.
Noru is forecast to reach the South China Sea on Monday before heading to Vietnam later in the week.
PM Trudeau says government will match Red Cross donations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged that the Canadian government will match all Red Cross donations for communities hard-hit by post-tropical cyclone Fiona.
The former hurricane made landfall in Nova Scotia early on Saturday morning before charting a destructive path up the east coast of the country.
In a press conference on Saturday night local time, Mr Trudeau addressed the nation about the government’s response and announced the pledge.
“I know Canadians across the country as always want to help,” he said
“So we’re announcing that we will match any Red Cross donations Canadians and corporations make over the next 30 days.”
The prime minister held an incident response meeting with government officials that morning as he postponed his visit to Japan to deal with the crisis.
Mr Trudeau said that he had also approved Nova Scotia’s request for federal assistance and was deploying the Canadian Armed Forces to assist in the assessment and cleanup operations.
“We stand ready to do more,” he said, adding that the “government is standing ready to support provinces with any necessary resources”.
Following reports of “significant damage in the region,” Mr Trudeau acknowledged that “recovery is going to be a big effort” but vowed to “be there to support every step of the way”.
Tree dangles over main road
From someone in Halifax, Nova Scotia:
ICYMI: Fiona makes landfall in Nova Scotia with ‘historic, extreme event’
Hurricane Fiona has made landfall in Nova Scotia with the “historic, extreme event” plunging more than 400,000 residents into darkness, fuelling fears of flash flooding across Canada’s Atlantic Coast.
Fiona, which transformed into a powerful post-tropical cyclone late on Friday, struck the Canadian coast early on Saturday, lashing the region with strong rains and winds of up to 92mph (148 km/h).
Homes in its path were pummelled and power lines downed, leaving more than 415,000 residences in Nova Scotia – around 80 per cent of people in the province – without power on Saturday morning, according to the region’s power outage centre.
In the hard-hit province of Prince Edward Island, over 82,000 customers were affected, along with around 44,000 in New Brunswick.
Hurricane or tropical storm warnings were in place across much of Canada’s Atlantic coastline including Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and New Brunswick and parts of Quebec, amid fears that up to 10inches (25cm) of rainfall could result in flash flooding.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
More than 400,000 without power as Hurricane Fiona hits Nova Scotia
Cape Breton mayor warns that it is ‘incredibly dangerous out there’ as residents urged to stay home
More pictures from Storm Fiona
Here are some more images of the chaos and devastation caused by Storm Fiona in Canada:
Nasa calls off Artemis l launch as Tropical Storm Ian escalates into powerful hurricane headed for Florida
Nasa has called off the launch of its Artemis l moon rocket as Tropical Storm Ian is set to intensify into a powerful hurricane.
The space agency’s team announced on Saturday morning that – after holding a planning meeting – they had decided to postpone Tuesday’s launch attempt amid concerns about the upcoming extreme weather.
“NASA is foregoing a launch opportunity Tuesday, Sept. 27, and preparing for rollback, while continuing to watch the weather forecast associated with Tropical Storm Ian,” the agency tweeted on Saturday morning.
Tropical Storm Ian developed over the Central Caribbean Sea this week and is forecast to hit Florida as a Category 3 hurricane by the middle of next week.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Nasa calls off Artemis l launch as Tropical Storm Ian grows into powerful hurricane
Launch was postponed just hours after Governor Ron DeSantis issued an emergency declaration for 24 Florida counties
‘We are here to serve our country and our communities,’ army division says
A Canadian army division in the country’s Atlantic - which has been badly-hit by Storm Fiona - says it is ready to help out.
“We are here to serve our country and our communities,” they tweeted:
Canada’s ‘most intense storm’ in history
A meteorologist says Storm Fiona was the “most intense” storm to ever hit Canada:
Pictured: Storm Fiona batters Canada
Here are some more images of the devastation caused by Storm Fiona:
