Storm Harold downgraded as record number of tropical systems form in 39 hours
Tropical Storm Franklin brings torrential rain to Dominican Republic and Haiti on Wednesday
Crews work to clear mud and debris from California roads after Storm Hilary
Tropical Storm Franklin was making landfall along the southern coast of the Dominican Republic on Wednesday morning, bringing torrential rains to the country and neighboring Haiti.
Tropical Storm Harold, which had formed only hours before Franklin, was downgraded to a depression after making landfall in south Texas on Tuesday. The system has since crossed into northern Mexico where it was threatening the region with heavy rains.
The cyclones, which scientists say are being supercharged by the impacts of the climate crisis, are part of a record-breaking pattern unfolding in the Atlantic.
Aside from Harold and Franklin, two other systems formed in the Atlantic - Emily and Gert - in 39 hours, making it the fastest time on record for four named Atlantic storm formations, according to Philip Klotzbach, a Colorado State University Meteorologist.
This weekend, Tropical Storm Hilary wreaked havoc across Mexico, California and Nevada. Hilary, which caused one death in Mexico, was the first tropical storm to hit California in almost a century and deluged cities including Los Angeles and San Diego, leading to widespread flooding and mudslides.
WATCH: Moment Hilary causes flash flooding and erosion to roads in Southern Nevada
Greg Abbott branded ‘evil’ for sending migrant bus to LA in middle of tropical storm Hilary
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been branded as “evil” for sending a bus of migrants to Los Angeles while the city was bracing for the dangerous impact of Tropical Storm Hilary.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass slammed the Republican governor for “endanger[ing] the lives” of vulnerable families and toddlers by sending them into the heart of the storm at a time when local residents were warned to seek shelter away from the extreme weather.
“It is evil to endanger the lives of vulnerable migrants by sending a bus with families and toddlers on board to a city that at the time was under an unprecedented tropical storm warning,” the mayor said in a statement on Monday.
Aerial images show rivers of mud in Palm Springs resort town following Tropical Storm Hilary
Torrential mudflows caused by Tropical Storm Hilary have wreaked havoc across southern California, including in the resort town of Cathedral City where the scale of devastation was captured by aerial footage.
Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit California in almost a century and deluged cities including Los Angeles and San Diego before moving north into Nevada.
Officials in Palm Springs, California, announced that the city had been completely cut off by flooding on Monday. Meanwhile in Los Angeles, power outages led to a major hospital being evacuated in the Boyle Heights neighbourhood.
The clean-up was beginning on Tuesday after rivers of mud and torrential downpours swamped communities including a number of resort towns in the Coachella Valley.
Hilary first slammed into Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula as a hurricane, causing one death and widespread flooding before becoming a tropical storm as it moved into California.
Pictured: Elderly residents rescued in scoop of bulldozer in Cathedral City, California
Watch: Tropical Storm Franklin to drench Hispaniola
Justin Trudeau slams Facebook for blocking news stories about wildfires
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hit out at Facebook as detrimental to democracy after the social media site blocked access to news stories on its platforms in Canada in the midst of a wildfire crisis.
“It is so inconceivable that a company like Facebook is choosing to put corporate profits ahead of ensuring that local news organizations can get up-to-date information to Canadians and reach them,” Mr Trudeau said prior to a cabinet meeting on Prince Edward Island on Monday.
Mr Trudeau’s anger at Facebook comes as the company has started enforcing a new policy blocking Canada-based users from accessing news stories in response to a recent Canadian law that requires the company to pay publishers for content shared on the platform.
Facebook, in response, has sharply reduced its role as a news service in the country — an issue in an emergency like the one Canada is facing now as its summer wildfires have forced the evacuation of some 35,000 families in the western province of British Columbia.
Rescuers drive bulldozer through mud to reach senior citizens stuck in care home
In a dramatic scene, rescue officials in the desert community of Cathedral City, near Palm Springs, drove a bulldozer through mud to a swamped care home and rescued 14 residents by scooping them up and carrying them to safety, fire chief Michael Contreras said.
They were among 46 rescues the city performed between late on Sunday night and the next afternoon from mud and water standing up to 5 feet (1.5 metres.)
“We were able to put the patients into the scoop. It’s not something that I’ve ever done in my 34 years as a firefighter, but disasters like this really cause us to have to look at those means of rescue that aren’t in the book and that we don’t do everyday,” he said at a news conference.
Associated Press
National Weather Service office in Houston celebrates rainfall
The National Weather Service in Houston shared its relief that rain was falling in Texas’ largest city after going 25 days without measurable rainfall.
The US South has seen record-breaking levels of heat this summer with Texas experiencing weeks of triple-digit temperatures, and drought conditions.
Tracking Tropical Storm Harold
The National Weather Service has shared a tracker map for Tropical Storm Harold. The storm made landfall shortly after 10am at South Padre Island in the state.
Harold continues to move inland over south Texas, the NWS said, with increasing coverage of showers and thunderstorms along and south of the I-10 corridor.
Video in Oak Glen, California captured surging fountain of mud
Video revealed a surging fountain of mud in Oak Glen, California during Tropical Storm Hilary.
The footage, shared by Reuters, showed the impacts of the historic deluge in the small San Bernardino Mountain town as mud and debris burst from beneath the surface.
