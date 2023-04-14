Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US government is being urged to introduce fire codes for barns to protect farm animals after 18,000 cows were brutally killed in an explosion in Texas this week.

The call comes after a devastating incident at the South Fork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt, Texas on Monday, where a massive explosion and fire resulted in the deaths of approximately 18,000 cows, making it the largest known single-incident death of cattle in the US.

The Animal Welfare Institute (AWI), one of the oldest animal protection groups in the US, has called for federal laws to prevent barn fires, saying such fires result in the deaths of thousands of farm animals each year.

“This [Texas explosion] would be the most deadly fire involving cattle in the past decade, since we started tracking that in 2013,” spokesperson Marjorie Fishman said.

There are no federal regulations protecting animals from the fires and only a few states, Texas not among them, have adopted fire protection codes for such buildings, according to an AWI statement.

Around 6.5 million farm animals have died in such fires in the last decade, most of them poultry.

Monday’s incident led to the deaths of nearly three times as many cows as are slaughtered daily in the US.

Disturbing videos on social media from Monday’s incident showed immense black smoke clouds rising up from the South Fork Dairy Farm as screams of dying cows could be heard.

While there were no human casualties, one dairy farm worker was rescued and taken to the hospital as officials worked to contain the fire.

The cause of the explosion remained unclear, but Texas fire officials are investigating, with County Judge Mandy Gfeller hypothesising that it could have been a malfunction in a piece of equipment, according to USA Today.

The cows were huddled together in a holding pen, waiting to be milked, when the explosion occurred.

Most of the cows that died in the fire were a mix of Holsteins and Jerseys, representing approximately 90 per cent of the farm’s total herd.

The AWI has been tracking barn fires since 2013 and has established guidelines to prevent such incidents, including performing annual inspections, having access to fire extinguishers, creating emergency action plans, completing annual fire safety training and having emergency lanes in structures, among others.

The AWI’s call for federal regulations to prevent barn fires is echoed by local residents and officials.

Dimmitt mayor Roger Malone called the fire “mind-boggling”.

“I don’t think it’s ever happened before around here,” Mr Malone said. “It’s a real tragedy.”

Renzo Sullivan, a Dimmitt resident, told KFDA: “It is kind of painful because it’s like that’s kind of what we do here, and that’s how we get our money for like the city and all that. So that’s just a major drop for us.”

The South Fork Dairy Farm, located in Castro County, is one of the highest dairy-producing counties in Texas, with over 30,000 cattle, according to Texas’s 2021 Annual Dairy Review.

The incident at the farm marks the largest single-incident death of cattle since the AWI began tracking barn fires in 2013, further emphasising the need for federal regulations to prevent such tragedies.