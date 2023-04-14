Texas: At least 18,000 cows die in massive fire on dairy farm after explosion

Over 18,000 dairy cows have died in a huge fire in Texas on Monday (10 April), which is thought to have been caused by an explosion.

Southfork Dairy near Dimmitt is based in one of the biggest milk production hubs for the US, and it’s thought the 18,000 dead cattle represented 90 per cent of the farm’s herd.

One employee was rescued from the blaze.

County Judge Mandy Gfeller suggests it could have been a malfunction in a piece of equipment, but the cause is not yet known.

