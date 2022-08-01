Texas rehabilitation ranch gives cows ‘spa days’

A ranch in Texas that rehabilitates struggling cows treats the animals with regular “spa days.”

LeeAnna Thomas (30) runs the facility in southeast Texas, where calves who have had hard births, or other issues meaning they cannot survive without assistance, receive a little extra TLC.

The pampering sessions entail hoof and nose moisturising, rub-downs with exfoliating products, face masks, and manicures.

This video shows some of Thomas’ calves, who she raises by hand, relaxing as they enjoy being indulged.

